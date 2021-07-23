Repainting Articles - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How a repainting indicator can be useful and efficient for trading ? I don't think it is possible.
Repainting is where the value of opened candle is changing i.e. last bar where the candle is still open.
No you are wrong, as newigital said also, repainting is when value of closed candles are changing
I have met friends who don't understand about repainting. I don't have to explain same thing over and over again. I am looking for good article.
Seems you don't understand either You have now a good topic to show to your 'friends'.
.
I used repainting indicators in trading as a filter or as a warning (warning means: "sell signal may be soon" - example - channel indicators based in high/low of some number of the bars, and more.
No you are wrong, as newigital said also, repainting is when value of closed candles are changing
Seems you don't understand neither You have now a good topic to show to your 'friends'.
.
It would be interesting, if you can develop this with more details in one of your thread (or maybe here ?) : I mean use of repainting indicator to filter signals, as I really don't see how it can work.
No you are wrong, as newigital said also, repainting is when value of closed candles are changing
So you wouldn't call an Indicator that has a buffer value for the currently open bar, and that values changes while the bar is open, an Indicator that repaints ?
No, in this case this is no repainting. Of course some people can call this repainting if they want, but there is no problem to trade with such indicator. You have to decide if you trade on closed bars only or with open bar / indicator.
An indicator who change the values of closed bars is another matter, they are calculated on future price. It's very problematic and I don't see how this can be useful, this is why I asked to newdigital to develop his idea to use such indicator as filter. I am very sceptic about that.
No, in this case this is no repainting. Of course some people can call this repainting if they want, but there is no problem to trade with such indicator. You have to decide if you trade on closed bars only or with open bar / indicator.
An indicator who change the values of closed bar is another matter, they are calculated on future price. It's very problematic and I don't see how this can be useful, this is why I asked to newdigital to develop his idea to use such indicator as filter. I am very sceptic about that.
It would be interesting, if you can develop this with more details in one of your thread (or maybe here ?) : I mean use of repainting indicator to filter signals, as I really don't see how it can work.
So, first one is ichimokualert_v1 from this post
Next one is SHI channel from MT5 Codebase from here.
We need few more : indicator which is painting the bars (non-repainting), and indicator which dots or arrow (repainting). And we need some indicator to estimate overbought/oversold level.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M15, 2013.07.09
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
SHI channel