EURUSD Technical Analysis 30.06 - 07.07 : Possible Reversal - page 3
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UTC
UTC
Germany
04-July-2013
04-July-2013
Great Britain
04-July-2013
04-July-2013
United States
03-July-2013
03-July-2013
Austrailia
03-July-2013
04-July-2013
Japan
03-July-2013
04-July-2013
Seems - I found the answer - London session was finished (at 2 pm GMT for example), but Sydney and Tokyo sessions were not started yet ... so - no liquidity on the market, and that is why the market is very volatile on this time.
this means that price action changes the 'ecosystem'. it changes relations between all owners of resources around the world. the moment that balance is changed in a way that the 'ecosystem' cannot function, change is initiated and started and this change becomes news.
news by itself has no meaning, because nobody cant control the market, and you don't know how the buyers and sellers are, and how will they react on the news, what psychological state are they in, and how will they interpret the news, when will they hear the news etc. it is completely unpredictable.
news is just a reaction on the change, which causes volatility sometimes. the fundamental change happened before the news came out, you just didn't see it.
When I was talking about possible reversal so I was thinking about 'Chinkou Span line crossing historical price', and we got first signal on D1 timeframe (Tenkan/Kijun crossing) - we can see it on the image :
But! if we see on H4 timeframe (intra-day) - we can see the opposite situation :
We are going to have the following news event for EUR for today:
2013-07-04 08:00/09:00 GMT | [EUR - Gross Domestic Product]
2013-07-04 11:45 GMT | [EUR - ECB Interest Rate Decision]
2013-07-04 12:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB press conference]
2013-07-04 12:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB press conference] with +78 pips :
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EURUSD, M1, 2013.07.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd 78 pips
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.07.04 14:46
2013-07-04 12:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB press conference]
==========
Press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank on 4 July 2013 at its premises in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, starting at 2:30 p.m. CET:
Watch video here : Webcast of the press conference 4 July 2013
Just to remind that we are going to have the following news event today :
2013-07-05 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-farm Payrolls]
It will be happened at 12:30 GMT, or at 14:30 MQ MT5 time
========
I traded NFP for the long time as the following: place 2 pending orders (by stop and sell stop) 2 or 3 minutes before news release (at 12:27/14/27 for example) with the gap/distance between market price as 25 pips, tp 100 pips, sl 50 and trailing stop 30.
This is breakdown on EURUSD D1 and 'not yet breakout' for USDCHF D1.
EURUSD D1 - Chinkou Span line crossed historical price from above to below on close bar, and the price was crossed Ichimoku cloud (kumo). So, the price was reversed to primary bearish as expected :
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EURUSD, D1, 2013.07.05
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd d1 breakdown
As to USDCHF D1 so it is "not yet" situation : Chinkou Span line crossed historical price from below to above but on open bar only ... so - we need to wait for at least one more trading day (because we are talking about daily timeframe) just to be sure about USDCHF (and EURUSD of course).
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USDCHF, D1, 2013.07.05
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usdchf d1 "not yet breakout"
EURUSD NFP for right now :
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EURUSD, M5, 2013.07.05
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd nfp