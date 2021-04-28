No market tab
Hi folks,
i have the problem that i have no 'market-tab' in the toolbox to purchase products although i have registered and setupped a community acc in the terminal.
And i'm not able to download a demo product via website: it just opens everytime an url like " mql5buy://..." with an error message, but doesnt open it in terminal..
I've build 821, running on a wine bottle in "play on mac", browsing to purchase inside the bottle doesnt work either, but the terminal opens links from terminal for code base f.e. on the main os browser anyway.
Thanks for help in advance!
The 2 issues aren't related. For the second it's a configuration problem with your navigator (or maybe Windows). You have to define the action to take for a mql5buy link. What navigator are you using ?
The first issue, I am not sure, can you post a screenshot and the log (journal tab) showing you are well connected to mql5 community ?
[IMG]http://i39.tinypic.com/2n74dmo.png[/IMG]
[IMG]http://i41.tinypic.com/2poa7oj.png[/IMG]
where can i define the action.. i have installed now any kind of related software for the wine bottle like IE8 (euh), .NET 4.0, MSXML6.. to get the tab showing up but its doesn't... this is all so inconvenient.
I would really love to see such a beautiful platform like mt5 on a native linux version, but i guess alot of users are yelling after it already ^^ and this isn't the topic here. I just want to find a handy or at least one solution to purchase some products from the community without relating on MS, IE, wine bottles or on any of this unsecure crap. Thx 4 any help in advance.
- i39.tinypic.com
[IMG]http://i39.tinypic.com/2n74dmo.png[/IMG]
[IMG]http://i41.tinypic.com/2poa7oj.png[/IMG]
where can i define the action.. i have installed now any kind of related software for the wine bottle like IE8 (euh), .NET 4.0, MSXML6.. to get the tab showing up but its doesn't... this is all so inconvenient.
I would really love to see such a beautiful platform like mt5 on a native linux version, but i guess alot of users are yelling after it already ^^ and this isn't the topic here. I just want to find a handy or at least one solution to purchase some products from the community without relating on MS, IE, wine bottles or on any of this unsecure crap. Thx 4 any help in advance.
I don't use IE so I don't know where you have to define the action. Try to use a true navigator
About Market tab, I can't see an explanation for that, you have to write to ServiceDesk for such issue.
If someone comes to this topic, the solution is the following :
Alexx, 2013.01.17 10:51
Do you have Service Pack 3 installed? Internet Explorer 8 can be installed on Windows XP. Try to install all the available updates for the system first.
Internet Explorer 8 or higher is required for the Market to work in MetaTrader terminal
Hi, I don't have IE on my computer and the Market works in the terminals on my computer. So IE8 is not "required".
On my VPS (with Windows XP) the terminals don't have the Market tab, I can't download indis or EAs from Market, and if I try to install them they simply don't work.
... Need help...Regards
Hi, I don't have IE on my computer and the Market works in the terminals on my computer. So IE8 is not "required".
On my VPS (with Windows XP) the terminals don't have the Market tab, I can't download indis or EAs from Market, and if I try to install them they simply don't work.
... Need help...Regards
I don't use IE so I don't know where you have to define the action. Try to use a true navigator
What's wrong with Internet Exploder by Microsloth? :p
(To be fair, I don't use it either if at all possible.)
Please how can i add market on my mt5 tool bar?
Please how can i add market on my mt5 tool bar?
Login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, with your floflorence login.
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Hi folks,
i have the problem that i have no 'market-tab' in the toolbox to purchase products although i have registered and setupped a community acc in the terminal.
And i'm not able to download a demo product via website: it just opens everytime an url like " mql5buy://..." with an error message, but doesnt open it in terminal..
I've build 821, running on a wine bottle in "play on mac", browsing to purchase inside the bottle doesnt work either, but the terminal opens links from terminal for code base f.e. on the main os browser anyway.
Thanks for help in advance!