Add script to chart by attaching EA (automatically)
Hi all
How can I attach a script to chart within the init-part of an EA? I've always a coresponding script to each EA I need to attach.
Thanks for help.
Best Regards,
FX_TA
ok... thanks for the information, but it doesn't help me to solve my issue... :-)
I hope someone can help me.
Best regards
FX_TA
ok... thanks for the information, but it doesn't help me to solve my issue... :-)
I hope someone can help me.
Best regards
FX_TA
I know that solution, but it doesn't help me for my problem. I would like regulary send own created files to a FTP server. These logfiles can be reach a size of about 5 MB (I could control the file size, but I don’t like to get smaller, but more files). Sending that file during few seconds. If I realize that with include the program “doesn’t go the next codeline” until the SendFTP function returns successful/error. I implemented a solution with scripts because a separate thread is sending the files which not influences the EA processing.
I don’t see that I can solve that issue with includes or library. Please advise me if I’m wrong.
- www.mql5.com
I know that solution, but it doesn't help me for my problem. I would like regulary send own created files to a FTP server. These logfiles can be reach a size of about 5 MB (I could control the file size, but I don’t like to get smaller, but more files). Sending that file during few seconds. If I realize that with include the program “doesn’t go the next codeline” until the SendFTP function returns successful/error. I implemented a solution with scripts because a separate thread is sending the files which not influences the EA processing.
I don’t see that I can solve that issue with includes or library. Please advise me if I’m wrong.
You are right if you need 2 threads that doesn't help. I don't think you can start a script from an EA. But do you really need the script on the same chart ? You can have a chart with a running script (or EA) to send your files, and your trading EA on another chart.
yes, that's right with a second EA. I was thinking about that, but the solution with the script was the better solution for me (personal opinion), because there is always a corresponding script to an EA. That mean 5 EA's = 5 different scripts. But maybe I have to think about again and redesign/implement one EA which handle all the files from the "6 trading EA's". Attach EA and Script to the chart manually is not a good option.
Thank you very much for that discussion.
yes, that's right with a second EA. I was thinking about that, but the solution with the script was the better solution for me (personal opinion), because there is always a corresponding script to an EA. That mean 5 EA's = 5 different scripts. But maybe I have to think about again and redesign/implement one EA which handle all the files from the "6 trading EA's". Attach EA and Script to the chart manually is not a good option.
Thank you very much for that discussion.
Thanks for your input RaptorUK. That's also a good idea. Obviously I was too focused designing a great solution with MQL5. :-) My belive was, that there is a solution to attach scripts. It works very great with SendFTP. I point I need to controll is any check that all the files I have created will be delivered without any error to the FTP server. I have implemented a control log for that. But I think I will find a good solution to check that also with another tool. I will think about that, depending on the solution I will choose.
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Hi all
How can I attach a script to chart within the init-part of an EA? I've always a coresponding script to each EA I need to attach.
Thanks for help.
Best Regards,
FX_TA