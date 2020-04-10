Which is a better indicator ? - page 4

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support MA...
 
ROMAN5:
Most indicators I find is lagging because it is based on history data.
Is there one based on future data?
 
tonny:
Is there one based on future data?
No one can predict the future. If we knew the future data --- interesting subject ;-D
 
ROMAN5:
No one can predict the future. If we knew the future data --- interesting subject ;-D
Just use a MA with a positive ma_shift  
 
RaptorUK:
Just use a MA with a positive ma_shift  
Or newdigital he claims to predict future in forum 
 

The Number 1 for me are Moving Averages. it is mostly used by institucions and profecionals, also many other indicators such is as the "MACD" use internal Moving Averages calculations.

 
hey... im new here and this plataform is very difficult to me. could you tell me about the time. because even when some trade is going good... sometimes it was closed before taking the profit and without i lose..  im used to etoro website.  please help me here. Andreia 
 
andreiasilveira:
This is a good forum to learn and the MQL5 platform is the best, its just the time you get used to it. you go through this link https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11134#comment_522789
 I bookmarked this link as am also newbee here. Btw are you using stoploss and take profit on your trades?
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
  • www.mql5.com
For a general overview of changements and improvements in MT5 plateform, read MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
 
andreiasilveira:
you have posted your quiery in a thread discussing moving averages and indicators, the likelyness of getting answers to our doubts will be more if you post it as a new topic in general forum. go through the many topics and the types of topics there in the forum to get an idea for relevent posting of the doubts. there are many good people with experience and knowledge, in guiding us here, welcome to MQ5 :) https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/384#1_6
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
  • 2012.06.01
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal has been developed from scratch and far surpasses its predecessor, of course. The new trading platform provides unlimited opportunities for trading in any financial market. Moreover, its functionality keeps expanding to offer even more useful features and convenience. So, it is now quite difficult to list all the numerous advantages of MetaTrader 5. We have tried to briefly describe them in one article, and we got surprised with the result' the article is far from brief!
 
elpielen:
Tosie mikonam ghabl az porsidane in goone soalat dar inja yekam bishtar motale'e konid. ghasde ehanat nadaram vali porsidan in soale mesle ine ke ye t-shit bepooshid ke poshtesh neveshte " I AM STUPID" va dar khiaban rah berid! 

Hi ,

Please Post in English , All understand to are subject,

As you can see, and no one indicator is not fully believed. 

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