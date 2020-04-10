Which is a better indicator ? - page 4
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Most indicators I find is lagging because it is based on history data.
Is there one based on future data?
No one can predict the future. If we knew the future data --- interesting subject ;-D
Just use a MA with a positive ma_shift
The Number 1 for me are Moving Averages. it is mostly used by institucions and profecionals, also many other indicators such is as the "MACD" use internal Moving Averages calculations.
I bookmarked this link as am also newbee here. Btw are you using stoploss and take profit on your trades?
Tosie mikonam ghabl az porsidane in goone soalat dar inja yekam bishtar motale'e konid. ghasde ehanat nadaram vali porsidan in soale mesle ine ke ye t-shit bepooshid ke poshtesh neveshte " I AM STUPID" va dar khiaban rah berid!
Hi ,
Please Post in English , All understand to are subject,
As you can see, and no one indicator is not fully believed.