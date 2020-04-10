Which is a better indicator ? - page 5
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Forum
Which is a better indicator ?
ROMAN5, 2013.06.11 08:15Most indicators I find is lagging because it is based on history data.
yes, basically it read from historical..
Forum
Which is a better indicator ?
tonny, 2013.06.13 10:40Is there one based on future data?
some people just don't like indicators.. only candles
but i made better indicator using RSI and its EMA..
i think it's best for me.
yes, basically it read from historical..
some people just don't like indicators.. only candles
but i made better indicator using RSI and its EMA..
i think it's best for me.
Some people don't like Indicators or Candles . . .
hi raptorUK.. maybe but trade can't handle with just a feeling to buy or sell. Or they don't care about tech. analysis.
You need a guidance to read a market and then make a decision. (we talk about technical analysis right..?)
I have read some thesis they claim to predict the price as well as the volatility with wavelet analysis and data mining techniques.
Two of them are indeed very interesting but who is going to code such an advanced techniques is another big battle.
hi raptorUK.. maybe but trade can't handle with just a feeling to buy or sell. Or they don't care about tech. analysis.
You need a guidance to read a market and then make a decision. (we talk about technical analysis right..?)
Sure but why use candles ? they paint an incomplete picture, they break time into discrete chunks so people have less information to deal with but what about the information inside the candle ? why is it less relevant ? why can SR only happen at candle highs and lows ?
I think it's because most traders and big players use candles chart to draw theirs support and resistance. It is surely not the only way, but it's the most probable way. If a resistance line as draw the same way by x% of the traders, more x is high more the probability this line become actually a resistance is high.
I think it's because most traders and big players use candles chart to draw theirs support and resistance. It is surely not the only way, but it's the most probable way. If a resistance line as draw the same way by x% of the traders, more x is high more the probability this line become actually a resistance is high.
Some people don't like Indicators or Candles . . .