Which is a better indicator ? - page 5

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Which is a better indicator ?

ROMAN5, 2013.06.11 08:15

Most indicators I find is lagging because it is based on history data.

yes, basically it read from historical..

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Which is a better indicator ?

tonny, 2013.06.13 10:40

Is there one based on future data?
Maybe you can use regression to predict the futures data and assuming that as data and recalculate.


some people just don't like indicators.. only candles

but i made better indicator using RSI and its EMA.. 

i think it's best for me.

 
ibjakarta:

yes, basically it read from historical..

Maybe you can use regression to predict the futures data and assuming that as data and recalculate.


some people just don't like indicators.. only candles

but i made better indicator using RSI and its EMA.. 

i think it's best for me.

Some people don't like Indicators or Candles . . .  
 
RaptorUK:
Some people don't like Indicators or Candles . . .  

hi raptorUK.. maybe but trade can't handle with just a feeling to buy or sell. Or they don't care about tech. analysis.

You need a guidance to read a market and then make a decision. (we talk about technical analysis right..?)

 
Anyone have Crystal Ball Indicator? LOL By the way,  two main types are leading indicators and lagging indicators. Depends on what you are looking for.
 

I have read some thesis they claim to predict the price as well as the volatility with wavelet analysis and data mining  techniques.

Two of them  are indeed very interesting but who is going to code such an advanced techniques is another big battle. 

 
ibjakarta:

hi raptorUK.. maybe but trade can't handle with just a feeling to buy or sell. Or they don't care about tech. analysis.

You need a guidance to read a market and then make a decision. (we talk about technical analysis right..?)

Sure but why use candles ?  they paint an incomplete picture,  they break time into discrete chunks so people have less information to deal with but what about the information inside the candle ?  why is it less relevant ?  why can SR only happen at candle highs and lows ?
 
RaptorUK:
Sure but why use candles ?  they paint an incomplete picture,  they break time into discrete chunks so people have less information to deal with but what about the information inside the candle ?  why is it less relevant ?  why can SR only happen at candle highs and lows ?

I think it's because most traders and big players use candles chart to draw theirs support and resistance. It is surely not the only way, but it's the most probable way. If a resistance line as draw the same way by x% of the traders, more x is high more the probability this line become actually a resistance is high.

 
angevoyageur:

I think it's because most traders and big players use candles chart to draw theirs support and resistance. It is surely not the only way, but it's the most probable way. If a resistance line as draw the same way by x% of the traders, more x is high more the probability this line become actually a resistance is high.

Just because a trader draws a line doesn't mean there will be SR there.  Retail traders do not create SR,  they do not have enough buying/selling power,  even in a big group,  IMO
 
RaptorUK:
Some people don't like Indicators or Candles . . .  
 
Candles:
LOL,  sorry,  I meant Bars . . .
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