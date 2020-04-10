Which is a better indicator ? - page 3

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TIMisthebest:

base of that's (up dialog ), so :

itrend_v2.mq5 in "BRAINWASHING SYSTEM "

is a "technical" indicators.

& it's use:

and you suggest or prefer to don't use them.

1)is this indicator ( in your category ) will be one of them ?; ( "technical" indicators )

2) if there is share indicator, as you used them, can you please hint us to them. ?

or you use chart and Fundamental or price action or what ..?

1. iTrendv2 is obviously a technical indicator.

2. There is plenty others methods to trade, my favourite is price action.

 
RaptorUK:

I would hope that people can make their own minds up about any comment made by anybody on this site . . .  nobody has a monopoly on common sense or good or bad advice,  the only person who takes what anyone says as fact without checking for themselves is a fool.

I don't want my opinion to have any weight because it says Moderator under my avatar,  I have suggested that it be removed but hell is likely to freeze over first . . .  let people make their own minds up and let them intelligently think about what is said and investigate for themselves.  If I say something that you feel is incorrect please say so . . .  but please explain why it is incorrect. Lets keep to the facts please.

Now,  to get back on topic . . .  I don't use technical indicators,  never have, probably never will.  if you can make money using them I'm happy for you,  genuinely I am, but it's not the avenue I am persuing.

One thing ive noticed here is that people are too serious and get mad over small things. I like jokes and humuor and if anyone got a problem with that its their problem. People need to relax sometimes infact i thank newdigital for traders joking not all the time money money money oh winrate oh dd and if tonny says this it now becomes a serious matter.
 
tonny:
One thing ive noticed here is that people are too serious and get mad over small things. I like jokes and humuor and if anyone got a problem with that its their problem. People need to relax sometimes infact i thank newdigital for traders joking not all the time money money money oh winrate oh dd and if tonny says this it now becomes a serious matter.
I agree,  haven't you noticed the smilies I started using    just don't keep telling the same joke,  it gets stale after a little while   
 
and i like the smilies ubzen is just argue argue argue this man too high tempered now what if he hits margin call he'll beat up his computer
 
niloufar:
Which is a better indicator ?

All indicators are whorty!

Those new ones standards that came with MT5, are super. 

 
niloufar:
Which is a better indicator ?
Which is a better indicator ?
I think - price
 
Tosie mikonam ghabl az porsidane in goone soalat dar inja yekam bishtar motale'e konid. ghasde ehanat nadaram vali porsidan in soale mesle ine ke ye t-shit bepooshid ke poshtesh neveshte " I AM STUPID" va dar khiaban rah berid! 
 

Moving Average is the best indicator in my opinion. They even taught us that in primary school.

 
Most indicators I find is lagging because it is based on history data.
 
elpielen:
Tosie mikonam ghabl az porsidane in goone soalat dar inja yekam bishtar motale'e konid. ghasde ehanat nadaram vali porsidan in soale mesle ine ke ye t-shit bepooshid ke poshtesh neveshte " I AM STUPID" va dar khiaban rah berid! 
This is an English language Forum,  please post in English.
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