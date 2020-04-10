Which is a better indicator ? - page 3
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base of that's (up dialog ), so :
itrend_v2.mq5 in "BRAINWASHING SYSTEM "
is a "technical" indicators.
& it's use:
and you suggest or prefer to don't use them.
1)is this indicator ( in your category ) will be one of them ?; ( "technical" indicators )
2) if there is share indicator, as you used them, can you please hint us to them. ?
or you use chart and Fundamental or price action or what ..?
1. iTrendv2 is obviously a technical indicator.
2. There is plenty others methods to trade, my favourite is price action.
I would hope that people can make their own minds up about any comment made by anybody on this site . . . nobody has a monopoly on common sense or good or bad advice, the only person who takes what anyone says as fact without checking for themselves is a fool.
I don't want my opinion to have any weight because it says Moderator under my avatar, I have suggested that it be removed but hell is likely to freeze over first . . . let people make their own minds up and let them intelligently think about what is said and investigate for themselves. If I say something that you feel is incorrect please say so . . . but please explain why it is incorrect. Lets keep to the facts please.
Now, to get back on topic . . . I don't use technical indicators, never have, probably never will. if you can make money using them I'm happy for you, genuinely I am, but it's not the avenue I am persuing.
One thing ive noticed here is that people are too serious and get mad over small things. I like jokes and humuor and if anyone got a problem with that its their problem. People need to relax sometimes infact i thank newdigital for traders joking not all the time money money money oh winrate oh dd and if tonny says this it now becomes a serious matter.
Which is a better indicator ?
All indicators are whorty!
Those new ones standards that came with MT5, are super.
Which is a better indicator ?
I think - price
Moving Average is the best indicator in my opinion. They even taught us that in primary school.
Tosie mikonam ghabl az porsidane in goone soalat dar inja yekam bishtar motale'e konid. ghasde ehanat nadaram vali porsidan in soale mesle ine ke ye t-shit bepooshid ke poshtesh neveshte " I AM STUPID" va dar khiaban rah berid!