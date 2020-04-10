Which is a better indicator ?
Which is a better indicator ?
niloufar:Better than what ? better in what way ?
Which is a better indicator ?
Which is a better indicator ?
RaptorUK:For Best Trade and result
Better than what ? better in what way ?
Better than what ? better in what way ?
niloufar::-)
For Best Trade and result
For Best Trade and result
My favourite is MA very easy to work with and simple to analyse visually and in code. About profitability it also depends on the other settings like stops or exit points so i cant tell which is best for profits.
niloufar:Don't use any indicator then.
For Best Trade and result
For Best Trade and result
angevoyageur:Don't use "technical" indicators . . . I have some of my own indicators that I use but they are not technical indicators.
Don't use any indicator then.
Don't use any indicator then.
RaptorUK:
Don't use "technical" indicators . . . I have some of my own indicators that I use but they are not technical indicators.
Don't use "technical" indicators . . . I have some of my own indicators that I use but they are not technical indicators.
"technical" indicators : = ? what your mean
what's diffrent between " indicator " & " technical indicator "
can you please explain ?
if there is an example for it ....?
TIMisthebest:
"technical" indicators : = ? what your mean
if there is an example for it ....?
"technical" indicators : = ? what your mean
what's diffrent between " indicator " & " technical indicator "
can you please explain ?
if there is an example for it ....?
Technical Indicators = Technical Indicators
Indicators that do not show a calculated output based on price, for example (picked at randdom): https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1694 are not what I would describe as a technical indicator.
DayBorders
- votes: 15
- 2013.06.05
- Nikolay Kositsin
- www.mql5.com
The indicator draws the boundaries of the calendar day for trading by Larry Williams
Keep in mind raptor isnt winning
RaptorUK:That was what I mean.
Don't use "technical" indicators . . . I have some of my own indicators that I use but they are not technical indicators.
Don't use "technical" indicators . . . I have some of my own indicators that I use but they are not technical indicators.
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