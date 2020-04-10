Which is a better indicator ?

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Which is a better indicator ?
 
niloufar:
Which is a better indicator ?
Better than what ?  better in what way ?
 
RaptorUK:
Better than what ?  better in what way ?
For Best Trade and result 
 
niloufar:
For Best Trade and result 
:-)
 
My favourite is MA very easy to work with and simple to analyse visually and in code.  About profitability it also depends on the other settings like stops or exit points so i cant tell which is best for profits.
 
niloufar:
For Best Trade and result 
Don't use any indicator then.
 
angevoyageur:
Don't use any indicator then.
Don't use "technical" indicators . . .  I have some of my own indicators that I use but they are not technical indicators
 
RaptorUK:
Don't use "technical" indicators . . .  I have some of my own indicators that I use but they are not technical indicators. 

"technical" indicators :  = ?  what your mean

what's diffrent between " indicator " & " technical indicator "

can you please explain ?

if there is an example for it ....?

 
TIMisthebest:

"technical" indicators :  = ?  what your mean

what's diffrent between " indicator " & " technical indicator "

can you please explain ?

if there is an example for it ....?

Technical Indicators = Technical Indicators

Indicators that do not show a calculated output based on price,  for example (picked at randdom):  https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1694  are not what I would describe as a technical indicator.

DayBorders
DayBorders
  • votes: 15
  • 2013.06.05
  • Nikolay Kositsin
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator draws the boundaries of the calendar day for trading by Larry Williams
 
Keep in mind raptor isnt winning 
 
RaptorUK:
Don't use "technical" indicators . . .  I have some of my own indicators that I use but they are not technical indicators. 
That was what I mean.
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