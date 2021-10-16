Subscription to signals - page 2
Please, I want to supscribe to signals, but how to add credit to my account?
Hi All .My Broker (FOREX.COM) didnt give me investor password. so i want to register for Mql 4 for signal provider?
I'm attempting to subscribe to a signal in MT4 and my journal reflects "signal - subscription/renewal prohibited", even though my configuration seems legit and I entered the correct password and clicked 'okay'.
This is a pay signal based on a real account (for which I have sufficient MQL5 funds), while my account is a demo. Basically, I want to test the signal first-hand.
I checked the rules for signals, and see the following:
"11. In the client terminal's showcase, a real account can only subscribe to Signals from real accounts and a demo account can only subscribe to Signals from demo accounts. Trading account specified during Subscription cannot be changed later on. New subscription should be created to use another trading account."
Am I correct in assuming this is the reason for the refusal I see in my MT4 journal? If so, what is the purpose of this rule? Seems like a good idea to me for people to be able to test signals in a demo, regardless if the signal is 'real' or 'demo'. So what am I missing here? Why is that a bad idea?
Yeah, this makes sense now. Weird that you can't run a real signal on a demo account to test results under a set balance on a particular broker. Maybe it throws off MQL5.com's accounting for their signal ranking and would be too easy for a provider to misrepresent their popularity.
Oh well, just going to have to calculate and trust then, huh?
Hello,
I am trying to subscribe to a Free signal <Deleted>for starts.
I am logged into MQL via FXTMs trading platform. When I click "Subscribe", it requests for my MQL Community password and I correctly input it, nothing happens.
All I get is a "Signal - subscription/renewal prohibited" reply in Journal section.
Can someone please help with this? Am I doing anything wrong?
Regards
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.