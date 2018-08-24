Subscription/renewal prohibited

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Hi I have 2 trading accounts same broker,

I also created 2 different MQL accounts.

The first account works fine, but on the second account when I try to add a signal...

Subscription/renewal prohibited  

this is shown in the Journal.

What am i doing wrong... been trying to get it to work for hours now.

Many thanks for any help.

 
jems_uk:

Hi I have 2 trading accounts same broker,

I also created 2 different MQL accounts.

The first account works fine, but on the second account when I try to add a signal...

Subscription/renewal prohibited  

this is shown in the Journal.

What am i doing wrong... been trying to get it to work for hours now.

Many thanks for any help.

The signal cannot be renewed, because it has a drawdown larger than 30% and the MQL5 system doesn't allow new subscriptions or renewals during such high risk periods.

 

Thanks Eleni,

I am using MT4. I'll try a test one with less than 20% DD. I'll let you know shortly.

 

@Eleni Anna Branou


No joy I'm afraid.   :-(


Tried a signal with 13% DD, even added another 50 euros in the account to see. Still not working....

 
jems_uk:

@Eleni Anna Branou


No joy I'm afraid.   :-(


Tried a signal with 13% DD, even added another 50 euros in the account to see. Still not working....

Sent a screenshot to see the problem, it sounds strange.

 

@Eleni Anna Branou

Please see attached...  I was trying to test it on a free subscription.  My 1st works fine that's paid.

 
jems_uk:

@Eleni Anna Branou

Please see attached...  I was trying to test it on a free subscription.  My 1st works fine that's paid.

You can't subscribe to a free signal with a real account.

 

@Eleni Anna Branou

That would be it then!!

Many thanks for your help.

Jonathan.

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