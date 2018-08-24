Subscription/renewal prohibited
Hi I have 2 trading accounts same broker,
I also created 2 different MQL accounts.
The first account works fine, but on the second account when I try to add a signal...
Subscription/renewal prohibited
this is shown in the Journal.
What am i doing wrong... been trying to get it to work for hours now.
Many thanks for any help.
The signal cannot be renewed, because it has a drawdown larger than 30% and the MQL5 system doesn't allow new subscriptions or renewals during such high risk periods.
Thanks Eleni,
I am using MT4. I'll try a test one with less than 20% DD. I'll let you know shortly.
No joy I'm afraid. :-(
Tried a signal with 13% DD, even added another 50 euros in the account to see. Still not working....
No joy I'm afraid. :-(
Tried a signal with 13% DD, even added another 50 euros in the account to see. Still not working....
Sent a screenshot to see the problem, it sounds strange.
Please see attached... I was trying to test it on a free subscription. My 1st works fine that's paid.
Please see attached... I was trying to test it on a free subscription. My 1st works fine that's paid.
You can't subscribe to a free signal with a real account.
That would be it then!!
Many thanks for your help.
Jonathan.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi I have 2 trading accounts same broker,
I also created 2 different MQL accounts.
The first account works fine, but on the second account when I try to add a signal...
Subscription/renewal prohibited
this is shown in the Journal.
What am i doing wrong... been trying to get it to work for hours now.
Many thanks for any help.