Withdrawal the Money
Hi
In case that a job was not completed how I can withdraw the money?
Thank you.
In this site the is no contact, no service desk, no place to ask a question.
Go to your profile page (by clicking your user name), and at the left side look for "Service Desk".
I think you can not withdraw the money if job is not completed, but then ask Service Desk.
You should read the article How to Order a Trading Robot in MQL5 and MQL4.
If in the course of working with this Order, there was a deviation from the requirements of the Technical Specifications, then the Customer can turn to the Arbitrator for help in solving the problem.
You should read the article How to Order a Trading Robot in MQL5 and MQL4.
Ok. Thank to all for your reply. Now, the money are free to transfer but... hey, the button of Paypal is not activated for withdraw. For deposit it s active :D.
This site try to suggest me something? That I have to spend my money here? I don t remember how I deposit the money here.
Please help.
It is very confusing, I just joined today and I see that the Withdraw option is turned off even though I have 2 credits. From the confusing phrasing it says that we can only withdraw to the same account that we deposit from but it says nothing about people who do not want to make a deposit and just want to provide CPU power and do withdrawals.
There is a lot of missing essential information in the whole system... for example it says nothing anywhere about how much a credit is worth. That is so basic that I don't understand why they haven't bothered to put that information anywhere.
Plus this system is advertised as a place where people can just provide CPU and not have to buy anything (no deposit needed) therefore requiring a deposit before someone can make a withdrawal would make this a fraud. Considering a lot of people join and provide CPU and then find out they can't be paid unless they buy something first, this would classify as a fraud since the system has taken advantage of free CPU power by tricking the person into joining.
Looking at the MetaTester 5 Agents Manager it allows you to provide an account but does not tell you if the account is valid, which is a really very basic thing and once again it takes advantage of all the users who don't know their account because they used Facebook to login rather than register. Also it says nowhere what the "Account" is or explains that Login name = Account in the program itself.
See tonny answer's.
Maybe you have to read a little before complaining :
Credit is a MQL5.community title unit that is a US dollar equivalent.
Is this a joke ? You just registered, you can't even find the most basic information and you make senseless accusation. You can withdraw your money when you want, without the need to deposit anything. If you deposit money with one payment system, you can't withdraw it with an other one, this is a measure against money laundering.
Seems you like complaining, obviously the account used for Metatester Agents Manager is the mql5.com community account. Isn't that enough obvious ?
