The icon notifying of new entries in News Feed implemented in MQL5.community

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User profiles have many interesting entries available only in News Feed. Now, a special icon has appeared next to the one concerning personal messages. The icon displays the number of new entries in your feed.

Your friend has written an interesting post, launched a new signal or started a new forum topic? You will not miss it now!

The icon notifying of new entries in News Feed implemented in MQL5.community

Add friends, fill in your profile, communicate in chats and follow new notifications!

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