The icon notifying of new entries in News Feed implemented in MQL5.community
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User profiles have many interesting entries available only in News Feed. Now, a special icon has appeared next to the one concerning personal messages. The icon displays the number of new entries in your feed.
Your friend has written an interesting post, launched a new signal or started a new forum topic? You will not miss it now!
Add friends, fill in your profile, communicate in chats and follow new notifications!