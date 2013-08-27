Set the Date of Your News Feed Messages

New comment
 

The entries in your profile now can be assigned to a particular date. Moreover, you can set not only the past and present but also the future time. Just select a necessary date when writing a new message and it will appear in your friends' feeds at a set time.

Set the Date of Your News Feed Messages

Thus, you can create your own event history. Your friends will see your entries in the News Feed in the appropriate chronological order.

Fill your profile with more details, write messages, assign them to necessary dates and follow your friends in the News Feed!

 
very nice :) but what's that timezone?
 

when I click on "set publish date" i see my pc's date/time

I tried also to change the time, and it works!

So I suppose that the timezone is your own :)

 
LOL its very nice and i like it more
New comment