Set the Date of Your News Feed Messages
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The entries in your profile now can be assigned to a particular date. Moreover, you can set not only the past and present but also the future time. Just select a necessary date when writing a new message and it will appear in your friends' feeds at a set time.
Thus, you can create your own event history. Your friends will see your entries in the News Feed in the appropriate chronological order.
Fill your profile with more details, write messages, assign them to necessary dates and follow your friends in the News Feed!