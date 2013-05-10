GBPUSD Technical Analysis and Forecast 05.05 - 12.05 : Bullish

Last week GBPUSD broke Sinkou Span B line to primary reversal to bullish market condition and the price was on sadeway in the end of the week. Price broke 1.5494 resistance line (which is the border of Ichimoku cloud namely Sinkou Span B) and stayed above the cloud witholut any correction and any breakout of 1.5605 resistance level.

If the price will break 1.5418 support line so we may have ranging market condition. if the price will break 1.5575 and 1.5605 resistance lines so the bullish trend will be continuing with good profit for the traders.

  • Recommendation for long: watch the price crossing 1.5575 to go long
  • Recommendation to go short: none
  • Trading Summary: possible long

 

UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on GBPUSD price movement for the next week)

2013-05-06 13:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]

2013-05-09 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Output

2013-05-09 11:00 GMT | [GBP - Interest Rate]  

2013-05-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Fed Chairman Bernanke Speaks] 

 

 

ResistanceSupport
1.55751.5418
1.56011.5358
1.56051.5196
--------- --------- 

 

SUMMARY : Bullish

TREND : Sideway

 

Intraday Analysis

 

 

Price is on sideway market condition floating between support and resistance lines. I think - it may be correction after breakout which was on last week. Our recommendation - wait for long for the price to cross resistance levels. 

 
Yes, the correction was started on H4 timeframe and breakdown with price reversal to bearish is going on right now for H1. I think - we can expect the correction on D1 timeframe next days.

 

Breakdown was started on H4 timeframe for this pair:

I mean: if the price will break 1.5520 from above to below so it may be good to open sell trade. But if we look at H1 timeframe:

we will see that market is on ranging market condition - it may be good for "martingale people" and for "scalpers" but not good for trend follwing systems. So, I will have for the next opposunity. 

 

Yes, breakdown: +25 pips in profit for now

First take profit level will be at 1.5483 

 

And this is how this breakdown looks in PriceChannel Parabolic system 

Do you see red dotted line? this is support line by MaksiGen indicator. So, it is how this system looks in the combination with MaksiGen trading system

 
Yes, this level was taken:

+304 dollars

 

Does anyone need money? if yes so read this threrad from the beginning Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 because market condition understanding = money

 

 

 

Breakout was started on H1 timeframe (on open bar for now sorry):

And breakout may be started on H4 on open bar (just to remind that we are trading on close bar):

Anyway - I opened buy trade ... (you see it from the image above) 

 

This is updated situation for right now: +12 pips in profit

I placed stop loss value at 1.5478 ... will see ....
