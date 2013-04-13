AN EA BASED ON B BANDS AND B WIDTH, NEED SOME URGENT HELP !! - page 3
Dear angevoyager,
I belive Nothing is imposible in this world, if u want to become the president for USA, we can, we have to dream for it and we have start to try on it, with a proper plan, again i say i belive in " Nothing is imposible"
i dont have any programing back ground,only i have a graduation in Economics. I am studying MQL from scraps,and I have a Technical analysys certification from Bombay stock Exchange(BSE).
As i sed before i have been trying to make a width based ea with some other indicators and i dont want to follow the nural method, but for my studyes i tryed to make an width ea in nural,
last one month test i have attached, but the problem here is this ea not going Short sell :-)
What neural network has to do with your "width" ? It's hard to follow you.
I respect your optimism but I do not share it. Anyway I am glad if I can help you, but I don't know anything about neural network yet.
Obviously, as your sell condition is :and out is :
Your CalculateNeuron() never return a positive number, you have to check your input parameters (inputs and weight) and your function. Use the Print function to debug your code.
yes its the same one, it happent bcoz of a complet copay past of previous ea. u can back test it sir.
A few questions:
1. you trained neural network - optimization of weight parameters in the strategy tester?
2. as activation function "hyperbolic tangent" that weights should be in the range of -1 to 1, you are taking a negative value after optimization?
At this point in the last report, I can see all the weights are positive, hence we expect from the negative result of the neural network does not make sense, here are obtained from only one branch of the hyperbolic tangent and as a consequence the opening trades only in one direction.
My test
Sir, What u have done In the cod to get a result like this, i couldint run the strategy tester with the parameater setting which you explaint in your article, after selecting the parameters in Tester i clicked start butten, but its not
testing .
Should i change the neural calculate formula from Hyperbolic to sigmoid ?
or is there any other function to get a result like u have ?
or i should change the weights manualy from 0.5 to some other ?
how to calculate the weight ?
It's much easier than you think.
Read again my article on neural networks, in particular the part of the "Putting It All Together".
After the code from Figure 7, there is a description of how to optimize the weight parameters.
Pay attention to the options, first choose the optimization parameters, and then turn off optimization.
Dear angevoyager,
