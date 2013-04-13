AN EA BASED ON B BANDS AND B WIDTH, NEED SOME URGENT HELP !! - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How would you build an escalator to the Moon ? some things are most certainly impossible.
actually, there is a solution for that :)
but material needed for building the escalator doesn't exist yet ;)
and ... it doesn't go to the moon but 'only' to stratosphere :)
A few questions:
1. you trained neural network - optimization of weight parameters in the strategy tester?
2. as activation function "hyperbolic tangent" that weights should be in the range of -1 to 1, you are taking a negative value after optimization?
At this point in the last report, I can see all the weights are positive, hence we expect from the negative result of the neural network does not make sense, here are obtained from only one branch of the hyperbolic tangent and as a consequence the opening trades only in one direction.
My test
Dear Guru(Indian clasical name for Master),
There are lot of other function is mathamatics, like 1/(1-exp(-x) and or (1-exp(-x)/(1+exp(-x) and or 1/exp(-x) and or exp(-x)........etc
can i use this functions in nuro ?
Actualy what u have done to get a result like u have posted ?
my ea not retuning positive valus to take a sell. what should i do ?
I am so excited to here from my Guru .
Please help.
How would you build an escalator to the Moon ? some things are most certainly impossible.
Dear Raptor,
I was talking about the things under the sky,Not about the Dreams about a day dreamer. How would you build an escalator to the Moon ?
"A Dream is not the Stupid thing you see when at sleep, its the thing which wont let you sleep "
Now The Dream is not the Monopoli of any Colonists ;-)
actually, there is a solution for that :)
but material needed doesn't exist yet ;)
;-))..
The first step
Next
And
That's it.
Maybe I do not understand the question, but I thought the issue of obtaining weights.
It's much easier than you think.
Read again my article on neural networks, in particular the part of the "Putting It All Together".
After the code from Figure 7, there is a description of how to optimize the weight parameters.
Pay attention to the options, first choose the optimization parameters, and then turn off optimization.
great article. thanks!
although i am experienced programmer and acquainted with theory i didn't expect it to be so simple.
great article. thanks!
although i am experienced programmer and acquainted with theory i didn't expect it to be so simple.
That's it.
Maybe I do not understand the question, but I thought the issue of obtaining weights.
Sir,What are the waits you have given to get a Start,Step,Stop valus ?
In the Kunna5 EA the waights i have given 0.5 with this value i got an input like in this pic bellow
The values which i get from the second step of Training, is totaly diffrent from yours,
i belive it should be the values which i give as waights,
Please tell me secret Guru
Sir,What are the waits you have given to get a Start,Step,Stop valus ?
In the Kunna5 EA the waights i have given 0.5 with this value i got an input like in this pic bellow
The values which i get from the second step of Training, is totaly diffrent from yours,
i belive it should be the values which i give as waights,
Please tell me secret Guru