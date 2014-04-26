bugs & dysfunctions - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You don't have to expect something other what is describe in documentation.
The number of buffers in an indicator must be declared in advance using compiler directives, for example:
#property indicator_buffers 3 // Number of buffers
#property indicator_plots 2 // number of plots
The number of buffer used to plot depends on the indicator type. This type can be setted dynamically. So the compiler don't have a way to determine correct use of your buffers. The declaration above could be use with 2 plots of 1 buffer, third with INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS, or 1 plot of 1 buffer and 1 of 2 buffers, or...
MQL5 give you great flexibility, it's up to you to bound your buffer logically with your indicator(s). This isn't a bug.
i wouldn't call this a bug, this is a dysfunction. i will specify from now on if i consider report to be a bug or dysfunction.
i understand the #pragma concept, but if i declare through #pragmas
this doesn't mean that i will use 3 buffers and 3 plots, it means that i limited the resource usage to maximum of 3 buffers with maximum of 3 plots, for the system to know how much memory and/or other resources it should reserve when starting my indicator.
So regardless of maximums i have declared, true usage is determined through dynamical allocation.
So when i declare a indicator buffer as INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS buffer, i don't expect it to be visible on graph.
What objects are you drawing, first seem a trendline, but second has only 2 anchor points ?
What is your setting for magnet sensitivity ?
this is fibonacci expansion, magnet sensitivity set to 50. but it doesn't work correctly also on lower values, like 20.
and other types of objects also, like trend lines.
g #4
magnet (tools->options->charts->magnet sensitivity) is not functioning correctly with candles.
the selected points are not placed on typical candle points (high/low/...), but in space between.
beside this, if you move one point, others are moved as well, although you only wanted to move only one.
I think the snap only works when you let go of the anchor point, not while you are dragging it. I know it works differently in for example, Ninja, but I think this is usual behaviour for MetaTrader.
i wouldn't call this a bug, this is a dysfunction. i will specify from now on if i consider report to be a bug or dysfunction.
i understand the #pragma concept, but if i declare through #pragmas
this doesn't mean that i will use 3 buffers and 3 plots, it means that i limited the resource usage to maximum of 3 buffers with maximum of 3 plots, for the system to know how much memory and/or other resources it should reserve when starting my indicator.
So regardless of maximums i have declared, true usage is determined through dynamical allocation.
So when i declare a indicator buffer as INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS buffer, i don't expect it to be visible on graph.
I think the snap only works when you let go of the anchor point, not while you are dragging it. I know it works differently in for example, Ninja, but I think this is usual behaviour for MetaTrader.
this is fibonacci expansion, magnet sensitivity set to 50. but it doesn't work correctly also on lower values, like 20.
and other types of objects also, like trend lines.
I am not very accustomed with this kind of tool, but seems to me that works, no ?
Can you show the snippet of code you used for that "dysfunction" ?
OK, it seems that we are now getting away from my idea of reporting this "dysfunction".
The point is that when you define a dynamical array with SetIndexBuffer(int, double, ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE ), it is logically to assume (as it is not specified in documentation) that by defining
it will not be possible to see the existence of the third buffer anywhere: on graph, indicator properties, or from EA using this indicator.
Especially as you are FORCED to define the nature of usage of this dynamically allocated array.
(To repeat once more, defining number of buffers and plots through #pragmas DOESN'T mean that you will use all of them. )
But besides this not being true, it seems that this is also not obvious to experienced programmers, so i don't see any sense at the moment in reporting 'dysfunctions' like this.
So ... should i report things like this or not?
I will try once more with something similar i have in mind, but at the moment this seems like waste of (not only mine) time ;)
I am not very accustomed with this kind of tool, but seems to me that works, no ?
i cannot believe that you can't reproduce this failure out of first try.
just put the sensitivity to 20/50 and try to move the anchor points of trend line, fibo or any object around.
Ah I see, the snap on the X axis works as you move it in MT4 but not MT5.
yes!
and it snaps on incorrect level!
and when you move other points, all the points that are not snapped move also , although they shouldn't.
how come am i first to notice this?
i have noticed this irritating behaviour after using MT5 for 10 minutes 6 months ago.