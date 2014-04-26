bugs & dysfunctions - page 4
Custom indicators are displayed in Strategy Tester Visualization chart only (not in Terminal chart after the test is finished). See the screenshot (#property tester_indicator is used). It works for in-built indicators OK. Regards Peter
You can use a template tester.tpl to show your indicators. See here but also here.
Thanks for replay, but it means I must create different tester.tpl templates for different strategies (even for different indicator parameters)?
It is matter of servicedesk investigation
We'll check it
We'll check it
See my report here.
404 - page not found
Yes, as it's linked to my account, is there a way to provide you a good link ?
EDIT: probably this #692450 help you.