Custom indicators are displayed in Strategy Tester Visualization chart only (not in Terminal chart after the test is finished). See the screenshot (#property tester_indicator is used). It works for in-built indicators OK. Regards Peter

Custom indicators are displayed in Strategy Tester Visualization chart only (not in Terminal chart after the test is finished). See the screenshot (#property tester_indicator is used). It works for in-built indicators OK. Regards Peter

You can use a template tester.tpl to show your indicators. See here but also here.
 
You can use a template tester.tpl to show your indicators. See here but also here.
Thanks for replay, but it means I must create different tester.tpl templates for different strategies (even for different indicator parameters)?
 
Thanks for replay, but it means I must create different tester.tpl templates for different strategies (even for different indicator parameters)?
Yes. This isn't ideal, but it's how it's works at the moment. I wrote ServiceDesk about it and they said they would look at it as soon as possible.
 
Custom indicators are displayed in Strategy Tester Visualization chart only (not in Terminal chart after the test is finished). See the screenshot (#property tester_indicator is used). It works for in-built indicators OK. Regards Peter

It is matter of servicedesk investigation

We'll check it

 
It is matter of servicedesk investigation

We'll check it

See my report here.
 
See my report here.
404 - page not found
 
404 - page not found

Yes, as it's linked to my account, is there a way to provide you a good link ?

EDIT: probably this #692450 help you.

 
Thank you. Problem is clear. Some time needed to solving
 
Hi I can't see to be able to download any ea. I used to click and select to load metatrader 5 from my PC and the expert show on the navigation window.
