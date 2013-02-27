Indicator buffers get unwanted values :(

New comment
 

Hi,

This is a common problem with my indicators. The buffers get strange values like 6.33435 -315 etc. Below is an example. When I open the data window I see that on some bars the four buffers have values. I will attach a screenshot of the phenomenon. Below is the code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               Drawing.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_label1 "Open;High;Low;Close"
#property indicator_plots 1
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_width1 3
#property indicator_width1 3 

input int Periods=10;
input double Range=50;

//---
double o[],h[],l[],c[],clr[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   ArraySetAsSeries(o,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(h,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(l,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(c,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(clr,true);

   SetIndexBuffer(0,o,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,h,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,l,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,c,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,clr,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,1);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,Blue);
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,true);

   for(int i=prev_calculated+1;i<rates_total-1;i++)
     {

      double highest=high[ArrayMaximum(high,i,Periods)];
      double lowest=low[ArrayMinimum(low,i,Periods)];
      double range=highest-lowest;
      bool ranging=false;
      if(range>Range*_Point*10)
        {
         datetime start=time[i+Periods];
         datetime end=time[i];
         ranging=false;
         range=0;
         i=i+Periods;
        }
     }

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total-1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

And here is the screen:


All indicator buffers should have empty values there :(

Br, Candles

 
Actually I got this working better by using ArrayInitialize() at the being of OnCalculate() but I have not read that it would bee needed to use it in the above case, so I am still obviously doing something wrong. Though I do not know what :( Now there are no unwanted values in the buffers, but when I try to draw color candles it works perfectly when attached to the chart but when I refresh the candles vanish from the chart :(


EDIT: Now it works like above even without the use of ArrayInitialize(). So now the only problem is why indicator buffer values are removed and my candles disappear when I hit refresh?

 
OK, I think I am getting it now. It seems that I have the good ol' "array out of range" error coming up at some point and causing this problem :)
Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Runtime Errors
Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Runtime Errors
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 programs / Runtime Errors - Documentation on MQL5
 
Candles:


All indicator buffers should have empty values there :(


You are only setting one buffer (buffer 0) to have an initial setting of 0,  try setting the initial condition of all buffers to EMPTY_VALUE

   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);   
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);   
   PlotIndexSetDouble(3,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(4,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Other Constants
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Other Constants
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Other Constants - Documentation on MQL5
 
RaptorUK:

You are only setting one buffer (buffer 0) to have an initial setting of 0,  try setting the initial condition of all buffers to EMPTY_VALUE

 

Hi and thanks for the reply. I tried what you suggested, but I still get unwanted results. Below code seems to work fine some of the time but when I switch between H1 and M30 for a few times the candles are drawn incorrectly:


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                COLOR_CANDLES.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots 1
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_label1 "Open;High;Low;Close"
#property indicator_width1 3

double o[],h[],l[],c[],clr[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,o,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,h,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,l,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,c,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,clr,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(3,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(4,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,1);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,Blue);

//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total-1;i++)
     {
      if(close[i]>open[i])
        {
         o[i]=open[i];
         h[i]=high[i];
         l[i]=low[i];
         c[i]=close[i];
         clr[i]=0;
        }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total-1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



 

Hi my friend

I've tested your code is correct

but If you want to change the color of the candle.


H1
I'm happy to help you

   SetIndexBuffer(4,clr,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//Assign the array with color indexes with the indicator's color indexes buffer
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,4);
//Set color for each index
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrWhite);  // 0th index clrWhite
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrAqua); // 1st index clrAqua
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);   // 2nd index clrGreen
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,3,clrRed); // 3th index clrRed

 
kourosh1347:

Hi my friend

I've tested your code is correct

but If you want to change the color of the candle.

Did you try changing timeframes ?

 

 

RaptorUK:

Did you try changing timeframes ?

 

 Yes, I'll change the time frame, but I did not see the problem.

You add this and try again 

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

 

 
kourosh1347:

 Yes, I'll change the time frame, but I did not see the problem.

You add this and try again 

 

It's already in the code.  See post 4 posts back by  Candles
 
Candles:

Hi and thanks for the reply. I tried what you suggested, but I still get unwanted results. Below code seems to work fine some of the time but when I switch between H1 and M30 for a few times the candles are drawn incorrectly:

I think the buffers aren't getting cleared when the timeframe is changed . . .  no idea why,  try adding this,  it seems to work quite reliably:

   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total-1;i++)
     {
      o[i] = 0.0; h[i] = 0.0; l[i] = 0.0; c[i] = 0.0;   //  <----- add this line
      
      if(close[i]>open[i])

 

 

 

Hope you don't mind,  I have taken the opportunity to learn a little about mql5 using your code . . .  I have learned that a lot of things are different compared to mql4 and that not having a Book, as there is for mql4, is a pain in the behind.

This is where I got to,  it seems to be OK in terms of changing timeframes and it will update the bar to the right of the currently forming bar when a new bar is formed.  It does not update the currently forming bar, not sure if you wanted it to or not. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                COLOR_CANDLES.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots 1
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_label1 "Open;High;Low;Close"
#property indicator_width1 3
#property indicator_color1 Blue

double o[],h[],l[],c[],clr[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   
   //--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,o,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,h,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,l,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,c,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,clr,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   

//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
  int FirstBar = 0, i;
//---

   if(prev_calculated == 0) FirstBar = 0;
   if(prev_calculated != 0) FirstBar = prev_calculated - 1;
      
   for(i = FirstBar; i < rates_total - 1; i++)
     {
      o[i] = 0.0; h[i] = 0.0; l[i] = 0.0; c[i] = 0.0;
      if(close[i]>open[i])
        {
         o[i]=open[i];
         h[i]=high[i];
         l[i]=low[i];
         c[i]=close[i];
         clr[i]=0;
        }
     }
      o[i] = 0.0; h[i] = 0.0; l[i] = 0.0; c[i] = 0.0;  // clar values for currently forming bar

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fast Dive into MQL5
Fast Dive into MQL5
  • 2012.08.02
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
You have decided to study MQL5 trading strategies' programming language, but you know nothing about it? We have tried to examine MQL5 and MetaTrader 5 terminal from the newcomers' point of view and have written this short introductory article. In this article, you can find a brief idea of the possibilities of the language, as well as some tips on working with MetaEditor 5 and the terminal.
12
New comment