Sharing lines between graphs

Hello,

 

I can't manage to see a HLine drawn on a graph (m1) on other graphs (m5). When I set the properties of the line correctly, it doesn't do anything. The line is only shown on its graph, not on others.

What am I doing wrong ?

Christian

 
c2h:

You don't give enough information to help you. Can you explain with more details what you are doing ?
 

Yes.

I put an horizontal line on graph (let's say M5). I would like to see this line on M1. So I right-click on the line to set the properties : visualisation/all time frames (it's in french on my computer).

But this line doesn't appear in other graphs (M1, M15).

I think there's something I don't understand somewhere.

Christian 

This setting enable to show/hide the object when you switch the SAME CHART period.

For example place a Trendline on H1 chart.  

Disable Minutes in Visualization (Image below).

Object timeframe

If you are in H1 for instance you will see the line while in M1/M5 etc the line will be hidden.

 
You can take a picture about chart have lines between graphs. I want to see it.
 

Here's the picture. The line is drawn in M5, color magenta.

In properties : visualisation, all timeframes checked.

The line doesn'r appear in graph M1, above.

 

 

 

You can't share object between several charts. When you change "Visualisation" properties, this has to do with the same chart. Ex: You place an object on a M1 chart, after that you switch period to H1 of the SAME chart.

 

Christian, if you open ten charts, one chart is M1 and nine other is M5 charts. and you set the visualization like the way you post here, then MT will never draw object to other M5 charts. That because MT5 will never know which M5 chart you refer to, therefore visualization is only works for the chart where the object is attached, in this case is only on M1 chart.

If you want to draw on other chart, then you have to create mql5 program to raw object on other chart like your previous topic Putting a line (object) from a graph on another graph

 

Thanks a lot.

Best regards

Christian 

look free Trendline Clone  https://www.mql5.com/85j 

