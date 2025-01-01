DocumentationSections
Inserts elements of one array from the specified position of another array.

bool  InsertArray(
   const char&  src[],     // source array
   int           pos       // position
   )

Parameters

src[]

[in]  Reference to an array used as a source of elements to insert

pos

[in]  Position in the array to insert

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot insert items.

Example:

//--- example for CArrayChar::InsertArray(const char &[],int)
#include <Arrays\ArrayChar.mqh>
//---
char src[];
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayChar *array=new CArrayChar;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- insert another array
   if(!array.InsertArray(src,0))
     {
      printf("Array inserting error");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- use array
   //--- . . .
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }

 