Update
Changes the element at the specified array position.
|
bool Update(
Parameters
pos
[in] Position of the element in the array to change
element
[in] New value of the element
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the element.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayChar::Update(int,char)