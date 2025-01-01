DocumentationSections
Identifiers

Identifiers are used as names of variables and functions. The length of the identifier can not exceed 63 characters.

Characters allowed to be written in an identifier: figures 0-9, the Latin uppercase and lowercase letters a-z and A-Z, recognized as different characters, the underscore character (_).The first character can not be a digit.

The identifier must not coincide with reserved word.

Examples:

NAME1 namel Total_5 Paper

