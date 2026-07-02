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Market Structure SMC: Swings, BOS/CHoCH, Order Blocks, FVG, QML - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A clean Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT) market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It reads the sequence of swing highs and lows and marks the full structure on the chart.
What it draws:
- Swing highs/lows — N-bar fractal points (arrows).
- BOS (Break of Structure) — a close beyond the last swing in the trend direction = continuation.
- CHoCH (Change of Character) — a close beyond the last swing against the trend = possible reversal.
- Order Blocks — the last opposite candle before a structure break.
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — 3-candle imbalance zones.
- QML (Quasimodo) — on a CHoCH, a dotted line at the left-shoulder swing (sell = previous high, buy = previous low) as a retrace reference.
Inputs:
- InpSwingN — fractal bars each side (swing sensitivity; higher = fewer, larger swings).
- InpBreakOnClose — confirm breaks on candle close (true) or wick (false).
- InpMaxBars — recent bars to analyze.
- InpShowLines / InpShowLabels — broken-level line and BOS/CHoCH text.
- InpShowFVG / InpFVGColor — Fair Value Gaps and color.
- InpShowOB / InpOBBullColor / InpOBBearColor — Order Blocks and colors.
- InpShowQML / InpQMLColor — QML levels and color.
Works on any symbol and timeframe. All markings are close-confirmed and redrawn on each new bar.
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