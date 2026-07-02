A clean Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT) market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It reads the sequence of swing highs and lows and marks the full structure on the chart.

What it draws:

Swing highs/lows — N-bar fractal points (arrows).

BOS (Break of Structure) — a close beyond the last swing in the trend direction = continuation.

CHoCH (Change of Character) — a close beyond the last swing against the trend = possible reversal.

Order Blocks — the last opposite candle before a structure break.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — 3-candle imbalance zones.

QML (Quasimodo) — on a CHoCH, a dotted line at the left-shoulder swing (sell = previous high, buy = previous low) as a retrace reference.

Inputs:

InpSwingN — fractal bars each side (swing sensitivity; higher = fewer, larger swings).

InpBreakOnClose — confirm breaks on candle close (true) or wick (false).

InpMaxBars — recent bars to analyze.

InpShowLines / InpShowLabels — broken-level line and BOS/CHoCH text.

InpShowFVG / InpFVGColor — Fair Value Gaps and color.

InpShowOB / InpOBBullColor / InpOBBearColor — Order Blocks and colors.

InpShowQML / InpQMLColor — QML levels and color.

Works on any symbol and timeframe. All markings are close-confirmed and redrawn on each new bar.