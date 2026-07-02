A trading journal is the cheapest edge there is - this script gets your raw data out of the terminal in one run.





It selects the account history for the last N days (input), walks all deals, and aggregates them into closed positions by position ID, so it is correct on both netting and hedging accounts and handles partial fills: entry and exit prices are volume-weighted across all entry and exit deals of the position.





Each CSV row contains: position ID, symbol, direction, volume, open time and volume-weighted open price, close time and volume-weighted close price, the result in points (direction-aware), commission, swap, net profit, duration in minutes, and the first deal comment (often the EA name - handy for filtering by strategy).





Inputs: period in days, file name (empty = auto TradeJournal_YYYY-MM-DD.csv), CSV separator (the default ";" opens directly in Excel), optional common-folder output, and an optional filter to the current chart symbol only.





The file is written to MQL5\Files (or the common Files folder). Positions still open, and positions whose entry lies outside the selected period, are skipped. Export only - it changes nothing on the account.







