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Indicators

Pip Value Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Zbynek Liska
Zbynek Liska

Zbynek Liska

4.3 (3)
30 products 8 codes 22 topics 59 comments
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FoxWave Pip Value Calculator is a lightweight yet powerful MT5 indicator that displays a clean, always-on-screen panel with everything you need to trade with precise risk control — no manual calculations, no spreadsheets.

What it does

► Pip Value (1.00 lot)
Shows the real-time pip value for the current chart symbol in your account currency. Automatically handles 3-, 4-, 5-digit brokers and all asset classes (Forex, indices, commodities, crypto).

► Suggested Lot Size
Enter your desired risk % and stop loss distance in pips. The indicator instantly calculates the correct lot size to keep your risk exactly where you want it — updated live on every tick.

► Your Volume — Actual Risk Analysis
Enter any custom lot size (e.g. 0.10) and the panel shows:

  • Pip value for that exact volume
  • Actual risk % of your account balance (given your SL distance)
  • Actual risk in account currency

Color-coded feedback tells you at a glance whether your chosen size is safe:
🟢 Green — at or within your target risk
🟠 Orange — slightly over your target (up to 50% above)
🔴 Red — significantly over your target risk

► Open Position Monitor
If you have an open trade on the current symbol, the panel shows:

  • Open volume in lots
  • Current pips gained / lost
  • Floating P/L in account currency (including swap)

All values update automatically every second (configurable).

Key Features

  • Works on any symbol and any broker
  • Fully customizable colors, panel position and refresh rate
  • Zero indicator buffers — no chart clutter
  • Minimal CPU footprint (timer-based, not tick-based)
  • Clean dark panel design — readable on any chart background

Inputs

Parameter Description
PanelX / PanelY Panel position on chart
RefreshSeconds Update interval (default: 1 sec)
RiskPercent Target risk % per trade
StopLossPips SL distance used for lot calculation
MyVolume Your custom lot size to analyze
Colors Full color customization for every element

Who is it for?
Any trader who wants instant, accurate risk sizing without switching between tools. Ideal for day traders and scalpers who need fast decisions with controlled risk.


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