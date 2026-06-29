FoxWave Pip Value Calculator is a lightweight yet powerful MT5 indicator that displays a clean, always-on-screen panel with everything you need to trade with precise risk control — no manual calculations, no spreadsheets.

What it does

► Pip Value (1.00 lot)

Shows the real-time pip value for the current chart symbol in your account currency. Automatically handles 3-, 4-, 5-digit brokers and all asset classes (Forex, indices, commodities, crypto).

► Suggested Lot Size

Enter your desired risk % and stop loss distance in pips. The indicator instantly calculates the correct lot size to keep your risk exactly where you want it — updated live on every tick.

► Your Volume — Actual Risk Analysis

Enter any custom lot size (e.g. 0.10) and the panel shows:

Pip value for that exact volume

Actual risk % of your account balance (given your SL distance)

Actual risk in account currency

Color-coded feedback tells you at a glance whether your chosen size is safe:

🟢 Green — at or within your target risk

🟠 Orange — slightly over your target (up to 50% above)

🔴 Red — significantly over your target risk

► Open Position Monitor

If you have an open trade on the current symbol, the panel shows:

Open volume in lots

Current pips gained / lost

Floating P/L in account currency (including swap)

All values update automatically every second (configurable).

Key Features

Works on any symbol and any broker

Fully customizable colors, panel position and refresh rate

Zero indicator buffers — no chart clutter

Minimal CPU footprint (timer-based, not tick-based)

Clean dark panel design — readable on any chart background

Inputs

Parameter Description PanelX / PanelY Panel position on chart RefreshSeconds Update interval (default: 1 sec) RiskPercent Target risk % per trade StopLossPips SL distance used for lot calculation MyVolume Your custom lot size to analyze Colors Full color customization for every element

Who is it for?

Any trader who wants instant, accurate risk sizing without switching between tools. Ideal for day traders and scalpers who need fast decisions with controlled risk.