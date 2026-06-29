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Pip Value Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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FoxWave Pip Value Calculator is a lightweight yet powerful MT5 indicator that displays a clean, always-on-screen panel with everything you need to trade with precise risk control — no manual calculations, no spreadsheets.
What it does
► Pip Value (1.00 lot)
Shows the real-time pip value for the current chart symbol in your account currency. Automatically handles 3-, 4-, 5-digit brokers and all asset classes (Forex, indices, commodities, crypto).
► Suggested Lot Size
Enter your desired risk % and stop loss distance in pips. The indicator instantly calculates the correct lot size to keep your risk exactly where you want it — updated live on every tick.
► Your Volume — Actual Risk Analysis
Enter any custom lot size (e.g. 0.10) and the panel shows:
- Pip value for that exact volume
- Actual risk % of your account balance (given your SL distance)
- Actual risk in account currency
Color-coded feedback tells you at a glance whether your chosen size is safe:
🟢 Green — at or within your target risk
🟠 Orange — slightly over your target (up to 50% above)
🔴 Red — significantly over your target risk
► Open Position Monitor
If you have an open trade on the current symbol, the panel shows:
- Open volume in lots
- Current pips gained / lost
- Floating P/L in account currency (including swap)
All values update automatically every second (configurable).
Key Features
- Works on any symbol and any broker
- Fully customizable colors, panel position and refresh rate
- Zero indicator buffers — no chart clutter
- Minimal CPU footprint (timer-based, not tick-based)
- Clean dark panel design — readable on any chart background
Inputs
|Parameter
|Description
|PanelX / PanelY
|Panel position on chart
|RefreshSeconds
|Update interval (default: 1 sec)
|RiskPercent
|Target risk % per trade
|StopLossPips
|SL distance used for lot calculation
|MyVolume
|Your custom lot size to analyze
|Colors
|Full color customization for every element
Who is it for?
Any trader who wants instant, accurate risk sizing without switching between tools. Ideal for day traders and scalpers who need fast decisions with controlled risk.
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