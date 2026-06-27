This indicator is an example of building support and resistance as price areas rather than exact horizontal lines.





It starts with confirmed pivot highs and lows. Nearby pivots are then merged using a distance based on ATR, so the same logic can adjust to different symbols and timeframes.





Each area receives a score from three parts:





- how many reactions were grouped inside it

- how far price moved after those reactions

- how recently the area was tested





Only the highest-ranked areas are drawn. Zones below the current price are shown as support and zones above it as resistance.





The code is mainly intended as a starting point for developers who want to experiment with level clustering without using a fixed number of clusters.



