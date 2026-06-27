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ATR Ranked Support and Resistance Zones - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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One limitation is worth noting: support and resistance are classified from their position relative to the current price. A more advanced version could wait for a confirmed break and retest before changing the role of a zone.
This code is shared for educational purposes. It is intended to demonstrate confirmed pivot detection, ATR-based zone merging and simple level scoring in MQL5. The displayed strength value is an internal ranking score, not a probability of a successful trade or a trading signal.
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