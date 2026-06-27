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Indicators

ATR Ranked Support and Resistance Zones - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Talal N Z Aljarusha
Talal N Z Aljarusha

Talal N Z Aljarusha

4.5 (9)
Building innovative trading technologies that empower traders to better understand financial markets, improve decision-making, and optimize their trading workflows.
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4 products 5 codes 1 topic 7 comments
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This indicator is an example of building support and resistance as price areas rather than exact horizontal lines.

It starts with confirmed pivot highs and lows. Nearby pivots are then merged using a distance based on ATR, so the same logic can adjust to different symbols and timeframes.

Each area receives a score from three parts:

- how many reactions were grouped inside it
- how far price moved after those reactions
- how recently the area was tested

Only the highest-ranked areas are drawn. Zones below the current price are shown as support and zones above it as resistance.

The code is mainly intended as a starting point for developers who want to experiment with level clustering without using a fixed number of clusters.

One limitation is worth noting: support and resistance are classified from their position relative to the current price. A more advanced version could wait for a confirmed break and retest before changing the role of a zone.


This code is shared for educational purposes. It is intended to demonstrate confirmed pivot detection, ATR-based zone merging and simple level scoring in MQL5. The displayed strength value is an internal ranking score, not a probability of a successful trade or a trading signal.

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