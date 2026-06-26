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OnChart Candle Countdown Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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OnChart Candle Countdown Clock works on all the time frames.
Below are the parameters where you can choose your preferred settings on how it appears on your chart.
How it displays on the chart. Very handy and takes no significant space.
It is simple to install and use.
FEATURES
1. Font color: You can change the color of the clock text on the chart to your preferred color.
2. Font size: Here also, you can change the text size to your preferred size on your chart as you like. No stress.
3.Left-right Shift: This what you use to control the placement of the clock on your chart. This one helps to shift it to either left or right.
4. Up--Down Shift: You can use this one to shift the clock up and down the chart depends on your preference.
5. Candle clock placement: This will determine if you want it placed at any corner of the chart that you like.
That is all it includes.
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