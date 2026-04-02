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Institutional Kelly-VAPS Risk Engine (Library) - library for MetaTrader 5
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Amanda Vitoria De Paula PereiraI am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
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The Mathematical Flaw in Retail Risk
The vast majority of algorithmic trading robots fail because they rely on static lot sizing or arbitrary percentage-based risk models, retail developers calculate risk in a vacuum, ignoring real-time market structure. When macroeconomic volatility spikes, a static stop-loss distance is mathematically guaranteed to be absorbed by standard deviation expansion.
To survive algorithmic execution, risk must be dynamic, self-adjusting, and volatility-aware.
The Institutional Edge: Kelly-VAPS Architecture
The Kelly-VAPS (Volatility-Adjusted Position Sizing) Engine is a purely object-oriented C++ header file ( .mqh ) designed to be imported into professional Expert Advisors, it completely overrides standard position sizing functions by bridging two high-level quantitative models:
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The Kelly Criterion: Calculates the mathematically optimal fraction of the portfolio to risk based on the historical win rate and payoff ratio of your strategy.
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Volatility-Adjusted Sizing (VAPS): Normalizes the optimal Kelly risk against real-time market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) and exact tick value constraints.
Core Architecture & Features
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Object-Oriented Design: Clean, modular class structure ( CKellyRiskEngine ) ready to be included via #include <Institutional_VAPS.mqh> in any EA.
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Dynamic Capital Protection: Automatically scales down exposure during erratic, high-volatility market regimes to prevent structural drawdowns.
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Margin Safety Protocols: Built-in safeguards check free margin and broker-specific maximum/minimum volume limits before returning the final lot size.
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Zero-Latency Math: Uses raw array pointers and memory-efficient formulas to execute complex risk calculations in nanoseconds without slowing down your OnTick execution loop.
How to Implement
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Place the .mqh file in your MQL5/Include folder.
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Call the library inside your EA and initialize the class.
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Pass your current win-rate, payoff ratio, and target stop-loss points to the engine. The class will return the mathematically perfect lot size tailored to the live market tick.
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