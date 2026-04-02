ExMachina CandleTimer Lite - Free candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5 with the ExMachina steel palette theme.





Know exactly when the current candle closes. This lightweight indicator displays a real-time countdown directly on your chart, helping you time entries and exits with precision.





COUNTDOWN PANEL - Three display modes to choose from:

Digital Clock: Large countdown digits showing hours, minutes and seconds. Clear and readable at any chart zoom level.

Progress Bar: Visual fill indicator with percentage. See at a glance how far the current candle has progressed.

Both: Combined digital clock and progress bar for full awareness. Recommended mode.





FLASH ALERT - In the last 10 seconds before candle close, the timer alternates between amber and red colors every second. This visual urgency signal is impossible to miss, even on a busy multi-chart setup. Can be toggled on or off.





SOUND ALERT - Optional sound notification when a new bar forms. Never miss a candle close while reviewing another chart or timeframe.





ELAPSED / REMAINING - Below the timer, a compact line shows both the elapsed time and the time left in human-readable format (e.g. "45m12s elapsed - 14m48s left").





EXMACHINA STEEL THEME - Three chart theme modes:

Full Theme: Deep space background with steel-palette candles, muted grid, and institutional color scheme. Transforms your chart into a clean, professional workspace.

Opaque Only: Keeps your existing chart colours, only ensures the panel renders cleanly on top.

No Theme: Zero chart modifications. The panel overlays your chart as-is.





COLLAPSE / EXPAND - One-click toggle button in the title bar. Collapsed mode shows a compact 30-pixel strip with the brand name, symbol, timeframe, and a live countdown. Expands back to the full panel instantly. Minimizes chart footprint when you need screen space.





LAYOUT - Panel side (right or left), margin from edge, Y offset, and panel width are all configurable through input parameters.





Inputs: Panel Side, Margin, Y Offset, Panel Width, Chart Theme Mode, Timer Style (Digital/Progress/Both), Show Seconds, Flash Last 10s, Sound Alert.





Works on all symbols and all timeframes. No DLLs. No external dependencies.





Full version with 7 analytical panels (Candle, Spread, Volatility, Multi-Timeframe, Session, Statistics) available on the MQL5 Market.





ExMachina Trading Systems - Precision before profit.







