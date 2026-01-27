The service provides more descriptive and intuitive representation of open positions and related deals on charts than it's offered by the terminal by default. Specifically you can see the time(s) and price(s) of opening trade and optionally other deals, such as partial close or adding volume to a position in a netting account.

The service monitors account state for open positions and creates graphical objects on an active chart (shown on top or maximized) if its symbol corresponds to at least one of existing positions.

Inputs



TimeInterval (seconds) - 5 by default;

LinePrefix - common prefix for on chart objects, such as "TradeTag";

LineColorProfit - color for lines of profitable positions (clrDodgerBlue);

LineColorLoss - color for lines of lossy positions (clrCoral);

LineStyle - drawing style of lines (STYLE_DASHDOT);

LineWidth - width of lines (1);

LineType - type of lines - OBJ_TREND (default) or OBJ_VLINE;

ShowDeals - option to show arrows for deals (true);

KeepLinesOnCharts - option to keep graphical objects on chart after position is closed (false);

Logging - output or not main events to log (true);