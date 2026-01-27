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ShowTradeLines Service - service for MetaTrader 5

Stanislav Korotky
Stanislav Korotky

Stanislav Korotky

4.3 (59)
Trading is just my hobby. I'm working in IT industry. So developement of experts, indicators, and script is not a problem at all to me. Wide range of technologies are used: MQL4, MQL5, system and applied programming, web-services, neural networks and more.
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The service provides more descriptive and intuitive representation of open positions and related deals on charts than it's offered by the terminal by default. Specifically you can see the time(s) and price(s) of opening trade and optionally other deals, such as partial close or adding volume to a position in a netting account.

The service monitors account state for open positions and creates graphical objects on an active chart (shown on top or maximized) if its symbol corresponds to at least one of existing positions.

Inputs

  • TimeInterval (seconds) - 5 by default;
  • LinePrefix - common prefix for on chart objects, such as "TradeTag";
  • LineColorProfit - color for lines of profitable positions (clrDodgerBlue);
  • LineColorLoss - color for lines of lossy positions (clrCoral);
  • LineStyle - drawing style of lines (STYLE_DASHDOT);
  • LineWidth - width of lines (1);
  • LineType - type of lines - OBJ_TREND (default) or OBJ_VLINE;
  • ShowDeals - option to show arrows for deals (true);
  • KeepLinesOnCharts - option to keep graphical objects on chart after position is closed (false);
  • Logging - output or not main events to log (true);

The service registers all objects added on chart in the list of the global variables. This helps the program to detect which objects to remove when a position is closed and KeepLinesOnCharts is false. If KeepLinesOnCharts is true, the service keeps corresponding objects on charts (they are left for manual control by user), but in any case the relevant global variables (describing closed positions and their deals) are removed upon position closure.

Graphical objects for open position and its deals

All objects receive textual descriptions with most important properties of positions and deals, which can be seen in tooltips (on mouse hover) and right on the chart (if corresponding option is enabled in the chart's settings).

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