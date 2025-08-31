Adaptive CCI - Commodity Channel Index with dynamically adjusting upper and lower limits based on market volatility. Eliminates fixed thresholds (like 100/-100) by using EMA-smoothed peaks and troughs, providing more reliable overbought/oversold signals tailored to each asset's current volatility. Perfect for identifying high-probability reversal points with adaptive confirmation levels.

Logify is a logging library for MQL designed to simplify debugging, tracking, and monitoring of EAs and indicators. It provides structured, customizable, and organized logs directly on the chart or in the terminal, with support for log levels, flexible formats, and multiple handlers. A lightweight, elegant solution that is easy to integrate into your MQL projects.