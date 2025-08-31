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ZigZag WaveSize - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Published:
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Overall Improvements:
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Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5
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Optimised work with graphical objects
New:
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Horizontal levels on extrema
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Selecting the type of levels: horizon/beams/sections
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Liquid levels filter (not broken by price)
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Breakout buffer: setting sensitivity to false breakouts
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Labels customisation and functionality: number, appearance, deleting old labels
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Structure breakdown alerts (BoS)
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Change of motion pattern alerts (ChoCH)
Optimisation:
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Fix extremum update logic
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Dynamic update of new objects
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Load reduction when bars appear
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Centralised label system
Fixes:
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Fixed array overruns
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Correct positioning of labels
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Removed duplicate parameters
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/62147
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