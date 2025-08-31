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Indicators

ZigZag WaveSize - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ivan Butko
Ivan Butko

Ivan Butko

4.8 (8)
Greetings, friends!
I write in mql4 and mql5. In my market you will find a variety of products, every day I develop something new, I research something. New indicators and advisors will appear in the near future.
26 products 9 codes 131 topics 6156 comments
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Development of the previous version of ZigZag WaveSize MT4 indicator








Overall Improvements:

  • Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5

  • Optimised work with graphical objects

New:

  • Horizontal levels on extrema

  • Selecting the type of levels: horizon/beams/sections

  • Liquid levels filter (not broken by price)

  • Breakout buffer: setting sensitivity to false breakouts

  • Labels customisation and functionality: number, appearance, deleting old labels

  • Structure breakdown alerts (BoS)

  • Change of motion pattern alerts (ChoCH)

Optimisation:

  • Fix extremum update logic

  • Dynamic update of new objects

  • Load reduction when bars appear

  • Centralised label system

Fixes:

  • Fixed array overruns

  • Correct positioning of labels

  • Removed duplicate parameters


    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/62147

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