Fractal with CCI Filter

This indicator enhances the classic fractal indicator by adding a smart filter based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). While the standard fractal indicator generates many false signals, especially in sideways markets, this version only displays signals when the CCI confirms the strength of the movement, significantly increasing the signal success rate.

- CCI_Threshold : CCI threshold for filtering fractals (default: 110) - increase for rarer and more reliable signals

- CCI_Period : CCI period (default: 7) - adjust according to your strategy

- In very volatile markets: Increase CCI_Threshold to reduce false signals

- This indicator does not repaint - signals are confirmed after the necessary candles close

- Signals are plotted exactly on the candle where the fractal occurs, with the CCI checked on the same candle

- Based on the correct mathematical logic of fractal detection (5 candles for confirmation)