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Indicators

EQ Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ivan Butko
Ivan Butko

Ivan Butko

4.8 (8)
Greetings, friends!
I write in mql4 and mql5. In my market you will find a variety of products, every day I develop something new, I research something. New indicators and advisors will appear in the near future.
26 products 9 codes 131 topics 6156 comments
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Rating:
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Published:
EQ Dashboard.mq5 (101.99 KB) view
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Interface development of the previous version of the indicator:

+ Automatic tracking of "Market Watch", adding and deleting symbols
+ Automatic rendering of any changes in active symbols
+ Automatic temporary saving of settings when deleting or switching off the terminal
+ Interface: reset, colour theme, mashstabbing, split into bars, minimise, close (deleting from the indicator chart)



OBJECTIVE:

  • To identify volatility-flattening constructs for spread/equity trading
  • visual analysis of spread trading efficiency
  • identification of entry/exit moments for equity trading
WORKING PRINCIPLE:

  • volume and direction are set once for each active pair
  • cumulative profit/loss from all positions is calculated
  • the result is displayed as an equity line in the subwindow.
HOW TO USE:
  1. Set volumes, directions and activation of pairs
  2. Set the depth of the drawing history (in bars)
  3. Set initial balance (optional)

NOTES:

  • spread, commission and swaps are not included in the calculations.
These remarks on the content part are the result of a "pen test": first it is necessary to understand how the mechanism should work properly, and in the future, if there is potential, to develop the automation of the process.

At present, this is an experimental sample on a poorly disclosed technique of profit extraction from spread/equity trading.
There are no definitions, no instructions, knowledge on the subject is fragmentary and contradictory in some places.
I decided to write to understand thesubject.
Currently forum activity on thesubjectis here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/475752


FURTHER STEPS:
.
  1. Visual analysis of the effectiveness of flat strategies "from channel boundaries": adding optional Bollinger/Converts/Dynamic Levels and others
  2. Automation of identifying the best (or best) portfolio/basket designs for spread/equity trading, the main thing: finding or creating a suitable formula for this (I'm not good at maths, this is the hardest part).
  3. Algorithmisation of trading (creation of the EA itself) with favourable results


PS:

Either here or in the https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/475752 thread, you can share your opinions/knowledge/comments on the topic and on the indicator. Somebody's implementation of the indicator will be even better.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/61499

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