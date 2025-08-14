Interface development of the previous version of the indicator:

+ Automatic tracking of "Market Watch", adding and deleting symbols

+ Automatic rendering of any changes in active symbols

+ Automatic temporary saving of settings when deleting or switching off the terminal

+ Interface: reset, colour theme, mashstabbing, split into bars, minimise, close (deleting from the indicator chart)













OBJECTIVE:



To identify volatility-flattening constructs for spread/equity trading

visual analysis of spread trading efficiency

identification of entry/exit moments for equity trading

:

volume and direction are set once for each active pair

cumulative profit/loss from all positions is calculated

the result is displayed as an equity line in the subwindow.

:

Set volumes, directions and activation of pairs Set the depth of the drawing history (in bars) Set initial balance (optional)



NOTES:



spread, commission and swaps are not included in the calculations.



These remarks on the content part are the result of

a "pen test": first it is necessary to understand how the mechanism should work properly, and in the future, if there is potential, to develop the automation of the process.

At present, this is an experimental sample on a poorly disclosed technique of profit extraction from spread/equity trading.

There are no definitions, no instructions, knowledge on the subject is fragmentary and contradictory in some places.

I decided to write to understand the

subject

.

Currently forum activity on the

subject

is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/475752

:

.

Visual analysis of the effectiveness of flat strategies "from channel boundaries": adding optional Bollinger/Converts/Dynamic Levels and others Automation of identifying the best (or best) portfolio/basket designs for spread/equity trading, the main thing: finding or creating a suitable formula for this (I'm not good at maths, this is the hardest part). Algorithmisation of trading (creation of the EA itself) with favourable results





PS:



Either here or in the https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/475752 thread, you can share your opinions/knowledge/comments on the topic and on the indicator. Somebody's implementation of the indicator will be even better.



