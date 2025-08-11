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Outbreak Trader 1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Breakout Trader 1.0 trades breakouts from the range and places the orders according to the set trading time.
Settings:
- Set start date!!!
- Magic number
- Starting capital
- Volume input
- Risk per order in %
- Allow reverse?
- Use Austoper on the day or not
- Number of negative orders per day
- 1+2+3 Profit day formula. Stop loss per day.
- Stop below signal candle?
- Stop by daily range?
- Stop after points?
- Stoploss, trailing and trailing step
- Allow trailing?
- If daily range higher than in (%) increase stop?
- Takeprofit
- Equity call. Deposit protection with remaining amount %?
- If in profit equity call ((100 - 75)/2) increase by?
- The target in %?
- Spread to DayHigh and DayLow
- Trade if daily range higher than (%)?
- No trade if daily range higher than (%)?
- Allow partial sell?
- Partial sell times risk
- Minlot times?
Monthly trade settings
- From January to December (true/false)
Trading days settings
- Monday to Friday (true/false)
Trading start and end (00:00)
- Switch trading time off or on true= on false= off
- Trading start period 00:00:00
- Trading end period 00:00:00
- Order is closed
- Close order after time?
- If order is negative, close after (minutes)?
- Day in minus! End trade.
- Day in minus of starting capital in %?
- Day in plus! Close trade.
- The day in profit from starting capital in %?
- The week in plus! Pause until next week.
- The week in profit of starting capital in %?
- Week in minus! Pause until next week.
- Week Velrust of starting capital in %?
Panel settings!
- Panel on/off
- Text and design settings
Please try the EA only in the tester or demo account!
Have fun trying it out.
Translated from German by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/de/code/54611
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