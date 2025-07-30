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EQ - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Historical equity of one-time and one-time open virtual positions to visually analyse spread/equity trading performance
OBJECTIVE:
- to identify volatility-flattening constructs for spread/equity trading
- visual analysis of spread trading efficiency
- identification of entry/exit points for equity trading
WORKING PRINCIPLE:
- volume and direction are set once for each active pair
- cumulative profit/loss from all positions is calculated
- the result is displayed as an equity line in the subwindow.
HOW TO USE:
- Set up volumes, directions and activation of pairs
- Specify symbol suffix (if required)
- Set the depth of the drawing history (in bars)
- Set initial balance (optional)
NOTES:
- spread, commission and swaps are not taken into account in calculations
- the number of symbols is strictly limited
- the indicator is not optimised in terms of content and possibly in terms of performance, because I do not have OOP knowledge and skills.
At the moment it is an experimental sample of a poorly disclosed technique of profit extraction from spread/equity trading.
There are no definitions, no instructions, knowledge on the subject is fragmentary and contradictory in some places.
I decided to write to understand the subject.
Currently forum activity on the subject can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/475752
FURTHER STEPS:
.
- Visual analysis of the effectiveness of flat strategies "from channel boundaries": adding optional Bollinger/Converts/Dynamic Levels and others.
- Creating a dashboard and displaying all available symbols on the chart with each symbol assigned to an activation/direction/locality to customise the indicator "on the go" with immediate sketching of new parameters
- Automating the identification of the best (or best) portfolio/basket designs for spread/equity trading, the main thing: finding or creating a suitable formula for this (I'm not good at maths, this is the hardest part)
- Algorithmisation of trading (creation of the EA itself) with favourable results
PS:
Either here or in the https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/475752 thread, you can share your opinions/knowledge/comments on the topic and on the indicator. Somebody's implementation of the indicator will be even better.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/60962
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