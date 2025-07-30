



Historical equity of one-time and one-time open virtual positions to visually analyse spread/equity trading performance



OBJECTIVE:



to identify volatility-flattening constructs for spread/equity trading

visual analysis of spread trading efficiency

identification of entry/exit points for equity trading

volume and direction are set once for each active pair

cumulative profit/loss from all positions is calculated

the result is displayed as an equity line in the subwindow.

Set up volumes, directions and activation of pairs Specify symbol suffix (if required) Set the depth of the drawing history (in bars) Set initial balance (optional)





NOTES:



spread, commission and swaps are not taken into account in calculations

the number of symbols is strictly limited



the indicator is not optimised in terms of content and possibly in terms of performance, because I do not have OOP knowledge and skills.

a "pen test": first it is necessary to understand how the mechanism should work properly, and in the future, if there is potential, to develop the automation of the process.

Visual analysis of the effectiveness of flat strategies "from channel boundaries": adding optional Bollinger/Converts/Dynamic Levels and others. Creating a dashboard and displaying all available symbols on the chart with each symbol assigned to an activation/direction/locality to customise the indicator "on the go" with immediate sketching of new parameters Automating the identification of the best (or best) portfolio/basket designs for spread/equity trading, the main thing: finding or creating a suitable formula for this (I'm not good at maths, this is the hardest part) Algorithmisation of trading (creation of the EA itself) with favourable results



These remarks on the content part are the result ofAt the moment it is an experimental sample of a poorly disclosed technique of profit extraction from spread/equity trading.There are no definitions, no instructions, knowledge on the subject is fragmentary and contradictory in some places.I decided to write to understand the subject.Currently forum activity on the subject can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/475752



PS:



Either here or in the https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/475752 thread, you can share your opinions/knowledge/comments on the topic and on the indicator. Somebody's implementation of the indicator will be even better.



































































