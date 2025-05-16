Good afternoon. The Expert Advisor is based on Bollinger Bands and Donchian Channel.

Sell signal: The Donchian Channel is falling over the period, the opening price is above the upper boundary of the Bollinger, and the closing price is below.

Buy signal: The Donchian Channel is rising over the period, the opening price is below the lower boundary of the Bollinger and the closing price is above.

The deal is closed either by stop and take or when the Donchian channel is broken.

There is also a function of R-square calculation in the code of the Expert Advisor.

Here is the EURUSD test from 01/01/2020 to 01/04/2025







