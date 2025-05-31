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Indicators

Change the colour of candles and wick - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Draw the wicks (thin lines): Draw a vertical line from the lowest price to the highest price of each candle (this is called a "wick"). Draw the body of the candle: Draw a rectangle from the opening price to the closing price, using a different colour if the candle is bullish or bearish. Colour customisation: You can easily change the colours used for bullish and bearish candles and their wicks.

In the code you use, for example: The bearish candles have a maroon body (clrMaroon). The wicks of the bearish candles are light violet (clrOrchid). What is it useful for? This indicator is useful if you want to: Have a unique and clear visual style on your charts. Differentiate bullish candles more easily from bearish ones. Analyse the price behaviour in a more visual way.


Translated from Spanish by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/es/code/58896

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Good afternoon everyone) First time posting my code!!!