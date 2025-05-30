Population-based optimisation algorithms are collected here. The archive contains all necessary files to run the algorithms on test functions.

This Expert Advisor (EA) implements a triangular arbitrage strategy between three currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and EURJPY

Draw the wicks (thin lines): Draw a vertical line from the lowest price to the highest price of each candle (this is called a "wick")

This indicator picks up the divergence points of the DeMarker indicator