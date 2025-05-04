A simple and effective Expert Advisor based on Stochastic Oscillator reversal signals on the H1 timeframe. Buy signals are triggered when %K crosses above %D below the 20 level. Sell signals are triggered when %K crosses below %D above the 80 level. Risk is calculated based on the account balance, with the lot size set to 0.1 (adjustable as needed). Take Profit (TP) is set to 300 points for all positions. Stop Loss (SL) is dynamically calculated based on the opposite crossover signal. The position is closed when a crossover in the opposite direction occurs, as well as when TP or SL is reached

This indicator calls 3 other subwindow indicators. All files go in your Indicators folder.