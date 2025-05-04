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Risk Management EA Based on ATR Volatility - expert for MetaTrader 5

Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy

Duy Van Nguy

4.4 (24)
EA Developer — XAUUSD Specialist | DVN CORE
I build high-performance Expert Advisors & accept Custom EA orders.
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MY EA PORTFOLIO:
✦ DVN Core GOLD LION
5 products 3 signals 1 article 19 codes 11 comments
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Key Features

Smart Risk Management

  • Automatic lot size calculation based on account risk percentage
  • Maximum risk cap in monetary value
  • Dynamic stop loss based on ATR volatility
  • Lot normalization according to broker requirements (min/max/step)

Technical Analysis

  • Moving Average Crossover for entry signals
  • ATR Volatility Filter for market volatility measurement
  • Performance optimized - trades only on new bar formation
  • Position verification to avoid duplicate trades

Flexible Customization

  • Risk selection by percentage or fixed value
  • Enable/disable dynamic or static stop loss
  • Adjustable MA and ATR periods
  • Unique magic number for each strategy

Detailed Monitoring

  • Complete position sizing information logs
  • Risk/reward display before order execution
  • Clear error warnings with troubleshooting guidance
  • Comprehensive reports on EA startup/shutdown

Outstanding Advantages

  • Capital safety: Never risks more than allowed
  • 100% automated: From analysis to order execution
  • Optimized code: Minimizes lag, calculates only when needed
  • Broker compliant: Checks stop levels and lot sizes
  • User-friendly: Clear input parameters with descriptions

Suitable For

  • Traders prioritizing strict capital management
  • Trading systems requiring dynamic position sizing
  • Trend-following strategies with MA crossover
  • Accounts wanting to control drawdown




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