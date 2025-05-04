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Risk Management EA Based on ATR Volatility - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features
Smart Risk Management
- Automatic lot size calculation based on account risk percentage
- Maximum risk cap in monetary value
- Dynamic stop loss based on ATR volatility
- Lot normalization according to broker requirements (min/max/step)
Technical Analysis
- Moving Average Crossover for entry signals
- ATR Volatility Filter for market volatility measurement
- Performance optimized - trades only on new bar formation
- Position verification to avoid duplicate trades
Flexible Customization
- Risk selection by percentage or fixed value
- Enable/disable dynamic or static stop loss
- Adjustable MA and ATR periods
- Unique magic number for each strategy
Detailed Monitoring
- Complete position sizing information logs
- Risk/reward display before order execution
- Clear error warnings with troubleshooting guidance
- Comprehensive reports on EA startup/shutdown
Outstanding Advantages
- Capital safety: Never risks more than allowed
- 100% automated: From analysis to order execution
- Optimized code: Minimizes lag, calculates only when needed
- Broker compliant: Checks stop levels and lot sizes
- User-friendly: Clear input parameters with descriptions
Suitable For
- Traders prioritizing strict capital management
- Trading systems requiring dynamic position sizing
- Trend-following strategies with MA crossover
- Accounts wanting to control drawdown
A simple and effective Expert Advisor based on Stochastic Oscillator reversal signals on the H1 timeframe. Buy signals are triggered when %K crosses above %D below the 20 level. Sell signals are triggered when %K crosses below %D above the 80 level. Risk is calculated based on the account balance, with the lot size set to 0.1 (adjustable as needed). Take Profit (TP) is set to 300 points for all positions. Stop Loss (SL) is dynamically calculated based on the opposite crossover signal. The position is closed when a crossover in the opposite direction occurs, as well as when TP or SL is reachedBrooky Trend Strength for MT5
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