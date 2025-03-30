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Indicators

Ranging Market Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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This is an effort to build an indicator that highlights a ranging market period with a standard object that uses a dynamic anchor point. The detection is non lagging, and has two modes of operation - it can determine a range based on a point threshold, or it can determine the range dynamically with ATR and a multiplier. By default it is using ATR as it seems to be fit for this purpose. A pseudo chart is created separate from the original chart so that the candles within the range are also colored differently. The logic used to determine a range is very simple. There are customizable inputs to define the ATR period and multiplier so that you can define what a market range means to you personally. Sometimes a ranging market means something different to different people. A longterm trader might prefer to ignore a lot a market activity, while a scalper might prefer to acknowledge smaller ranges.

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