CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FVG based Momentum Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yashar Seyyedin
Yashar Seyyedin

Yashar Seyyedin

4.9 (331)
Not available for jobs.
15 codes 88 topics 1334 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
10062
Rating:
(6)
Published:
MomFVG.mq5 (3.74 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

  • The Green line represents the total amount of FVGs in uptrend (filled or unfilled) in the specified window_size.
  • The Red line represents the total amount of FVGs in downtrend (filled or unfilled) in the specified window_size.
  • Green above Red means upside momentum.
  • Red above Green means downside momentum.
The indicator can also be applied as an exit indicator. 

Momentum based on FVG

Trend Zigzag (on ma cross) Trend Zigzag (on ma cross)

A static zigzag which connects the intersections of a moving average crossover

Introsort (Introspective sort) using Function Pointers Introsort (Introspective sort) using Function Pointers

A hybrid sorting algorithm that provide fast performance for sorting arrays of simple types, structures or object pointers.

Withdrawal Tracking Withdrawal Tracking

This is a piece of code to add to an existing Expert advisor to track withdrawals from your account where the EA is running. It helps the user to monitor his or her withdrawals from a particular account.

Ranging Market Detector Ranging Market Detector

An indicator which attempts to highlight a ranging market area