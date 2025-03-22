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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FVG based Momentum Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- The Green line represents the total amount of FVGs in uptrend (filled or unfilled) in the specified window_size.
- The Red line represents the total amount of FVGs in downtrend (filled or unfilled) in the specified window_size.
- Green above Red means upside momentum.
- Red above Green means downside momentum.
The indicator can also be applied as an exit indicator.
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