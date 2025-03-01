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Indicators

Time To Close v1.01 - MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Tautvydas Vaitkus
Tautvydas Vaitkus

Tautvydas Vaitkus

1 code 6 comments
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Time To Close MT5

TimeToClose-v1.01 is a chart indicator that displays real-time countdown to candle close with adaptive visual integration. I tried to make it simple, then polish it so it would work out of the box. Key features:

  1. Dynamic Color Adaptation: Text colour automatically matches your theme by the candle border colour or candle body colour based on candle direction (bullish/bearish/doji), maintaining visual consistency with your chart theme.
  2. Strategy Tester Optimization: Uses MQL_VISUAL_MODE detection to disable rendering in non-visual back-tests through EnableTextInVisualBacktest parameter, conserving system resources during optimisation.
  3. Multi-Timeframe Support: Automatically adjusts display format using PeriodSeconds() calculations for all time-frames from 1-minute to monthly
  4. Customizable Display: Configurable through:
    - TextFirstSeparator/TestSecondSeparator for spacing
    - FontSize and TextAnchorPoint positioning
    - Optional DateTime display via ShowTimeDate parameter (disabled by default)

The indicator uses EventSetMillisecondTimer(1000) for precise 1-second updates while maintaining minimal CPU footprint through OnCalculate() optimisations. Visual elements are automatically removed during EA termination and refreshed after parameter changes.

How to use it:

  1. Download
  2. Compile in MetaEditor5
  3. Run



Black and White example:


Colour example:



Let me know if you find any bugs, optimisation ideas, or if you find it useful. Have a wonderful day!




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