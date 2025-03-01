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Time To Close v1.01 - MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Time To Close MT5
TimeToClose-v1.01 is a chart indicator that displays real-time countdown to candle close with adaptive visual integration. I tried to make it simple, then polish it so it would work out of the box. Key features:
- Dynamic Color Adaptation: Text colour automatically matches your theme by the candle border colour or candle body colour based on candle direction (bullish/bearish/doji), maintaining visual consistency with your chart theme.
- Strategy Tester Optimization: Uses MQL_VISUAL_MODE detection to disable rendering in non-visual back-tests through EnableTextInVisualBacktest parameter, conserving system resources during optimisation.
- Multi-Timeframe Support: Automatically adjusts display format using PeriodSeconds() calculations for all time-frames from 1-minute to monthly
- Customizable Display: Configurable through:
- TextFirstSeparator/TestSecondSeparator for spacing
- FontSize and TextAnchorPoint positioning
- Optional DateTime display via ShowTimeDate parameter (disabled by default)
The indicator uses EventSetMillisecondTimer(1000) for precise 1-second updates while maintaining minimal CPU footprint through OnCalculate() optimisations. Visual elements are automatically removed during EA termination and refreshed after parameter changes.
How to use it:
- Download
- Compile in MetaEditor5
- Run
Black and White example:
Colour example:
Let me know if you find any bugs, optimisation ideas, or if you find it useful. Have a wonderful day!
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