CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Self Optimized SMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yashar Seyyedin
Yashar Seyyedin

Yashar Seyyedin

4.9 (331)
Not available for jobs.
15 codes 88 topics 1334 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5395
Rating:
(5)
Published:
AMA.mq5 (6.23 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The algorithm

At every bar the indicator checks all SMA periods ranging from MIN_PERIOD to MAX_PERIOD to find which one caused the most recent bounce(either up or down). If nothing found it leaves that bar empty. 

What is the purpose?

The indicator is meant to detect market momentum. Wherever you find both upper and lower line to be non-empty you expect range bound behaviour. 

Too much processing needed

The indicator requires heavy processing. So choosing too wide ranges of MA period to be scanned for larger lookback bars or changing SMA to more sophisticated MA methods will cause the indicator to load too late. Anyway when loaded you will have to update latest bar only.


SMA with optimized period

Collect Data (Date, Time and Close Price) Collect Data (Date, Time and Close Price)

A simple starting-point script to collect data and send to a CSV in oldest-newest ordering. In this example only the close price data is collected.

Print massive information (PrintXYZ) from the terminal Print massive information (PrintXYZ) from the terminal

PrintXYZ() library to print massive information from the terminal.

Useful #define statements Useful #define statements

These are some #define statements that are useful to perform operations in your EA. You only need to assign the name of your variables at the beginning of the file, and then let the other #define statements do the work. In order to use this file, add #include <DEFINE_statements.mqh> to the first line in your EA file.

Download all ticks of a symbol's history Download all ticks of a symbol's history

Download all the ticks from your broker for all the symbols in the market watch. Download all history or until a specific date in the past if available.