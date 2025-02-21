A simple starting-point script to collect data and send to a CSV in oldest-newest ordering. In this example only the close price data is collected.

These are some #define statements that are useful to perform operations in your EA. You only need to assign the name of your variables at the beginning of the file, and then let the other #define statements do the work. In order to use this file, add #include <DEFINE_statements.mqh> to the first line in your EA file.

Download all the ticks from your broker for all the symbols in the market watch. Download all history or until a specific date in the past if available.