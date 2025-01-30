Flexible Momentum (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of a currency rate during a given period (in seconds) and displays the result as a number of points and percentage in the main chart window of the platform. It offers highly customizable alerts based on thresholds for maximum momentum in points and percentage. Because this indicator uses ticks history to calculate momentum, it works only in MT5.

Easy Trend Visualizer is a MetaTrader indicator that does exactly what its name says. It shows where the trend begins, where it ends, and where there is no trend at all. It is based on standard MetaTrader ADX (Average Direction Movement Index) indicators and works quite fast. Easy Trend Visualizer displays itself in the main chart window. It offers a range of alerts: horizontal line appears, horizontal line cross, arrow up, arrow down, previous horizontal line cross (PHLC). Available for MT4 and MT5 platforms