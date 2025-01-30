Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Gain/Loss Info MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 2987
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Gain/Loss Info MetaTrader indicator — displays the gains and losses for all candles where the given threshold is surpassed. The values are calculated in points and percentage. The indicator can calculate gain/loss in two modes: plain candlestick Close and Open difference, and as difference between current Close and previous Close. You can set minimum change limits (for pips and percentage), change modes, and you can also control font color of the output numbers. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
Input parameters
- PercentageLimit (default = 1.0) — minimum threshold for the change to be displayed; in percentage points.
- PointsLimit (default = 1000) — minimum threshold for the change to be displayed; in points.
- CloseToClose (default = true) — if true, the indicator will compare current Close to previous Close; if false, it will compare current Close to current Open.
- DisplayLossColor (default = clrRed) — color of the negative price change display.
- DisplayGainColor (default = clrGreen) — color of the positive price change display.
- MaxBars (default = 100) — maximum number of bars to calculate the indicator on. The higher is the number the more lagging indicator becomes.
- FontFace (default = "Verdana") — the font face to use for display.
- FontSize (default = 10) — the font size to use for display.
- ObjectPrefix (default = "GLI-") — prefix for chart objects for compatibility with other indicators.
Fisher MetaTrader indicator — is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes. It doesn't use any standard MT4/MT5 indicators in its code. Fisher bases its calculations on the maximum and minimum price levels from the previous periods, applying some advanced math calculations to the relations between the current price and the max/min prices. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. This is a "repainting" indicator — it recalculates previous bars when a new bar arrives.Flexible Momentum for MT5
Flexible Momentum (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of a currency rate during a given period (in seconds) and displays the result as a number of points and percentage in the main chart window of the platform. It offers highly customizable alerts based on thresholds for maximum momentum in points and percentage. Because this indicator uses ticks history to calculate momentum, it works only in MT5.
Float MetaTrader indicator — a sophisticated indicator that analyzes the previous chart history for the given currency pair and then tries to analyze the trends in the current situation. It shows where trends start and end in a separate chart window and Fibonacci retracement levels combined with DiNapoli levels on the main chart. It also displays how long ago the local high and low were detected. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.Keltner Channel MT5
Keltner Channel (MetaTrader indicator) — is a classical technical analysis indicator developed by Chester W. Keltner in 1960. The indicator is somewhat similar to the Bollinger Bands and Envelopes. It uses three plot lines: the middle line is the 10-day simple moving average applied to the typical price ((high + low + close) / 3), the upper and the lower bands are produced by adding and subtracting the moving average of the daily price range (High and Low difference) from the middle line. This way, a volatility-based channel is built. In this version of the indicator you can modify all the parameters of the MA. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.