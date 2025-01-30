Dots (MetaTrader indicator) is based on the 2006 indicator by TrendLaboratory. It displays the current trend direction by placing the dots on the main chart. The blue dots signal bullish trend and the red dots signal bearish trend. Although the indicator doesn't rely on any standard MetaTrader indicators, it uses a call to iMA() (moving average) to get the price values depending on the input price type used (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, etc.) The calculation is based on the cosine of the angle of price change. Trader can modify several input parameters. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.

Flexible Momentum (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of a currency rate during a given period (in seconds) and displays the result as a number of points and percentage in the main chart window of the platform. It offers highly customizable alerts based on thresholds for maximum momentum in points and percentage. Because this indicator uses ticks history to calculate momentum, it works only in MT5.

Fisher MetaTrader indicator — is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes. It doesn't use any standard MT4/MT5 indicators in its code. Fisher bases its calculations on the maximum and minimum price levels from the previous periods, applying some advanced math calculations to the relations between the current price and the max/min prices. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. This is a "repainting" indicator — it recalculates previous bars when a new bar arrives.