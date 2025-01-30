Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Dots Indi MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4134
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Dots (MetaTrader indicator) is based on the 2006 indicator by TrendLaboratory. It displays the current trend direction by placing the dots on the main chart. The blue dots signal bullish trend and the red dots signal bearish trend. Although the indicator doesn't rely on any standard MetaTrader indicators, it uses a call to iMA() (moving average) to get the price values depending on the input price type used (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, etc.) The calculation is based on the cosine of the angle of price change. Trader can modify several input parameters. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.
Input parameters
- Length (default = 10) — the period of the indicator. The higher is the value the more it lags but less false signals appear.
- AppliedPrice (default = PRICE_CLOSE) — price type to use in calculations.
- Filter (default = 0) — particularly useful parameter to filter out spikes without adding lag.
- Deviation (default = 0) — shifts indicator display vertically.
- Shift (default = 0) — shifts indicator display horizontally.
Donchian Ultimate MetaTrader indicator — is a classic Donchian channel indicator with multiple features added:Daily Percentage Change MT5
Daily Percentage Change (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of currency rate related to the previous daily close and displays it in percentage points in the main chart window of the platform. Additionally, it can display the weekly and monthly percentage changes. Different colors can be set for positive or negative price increases. Also, a small customizable arrow helps to visualize the price change direction. If your broker uses an unconventional time zone, the indicator can use Time Shift parameter to adjust the hour it will use for the day's end. The indicator works equally well in MT4 and MT5.
Easy Trend Visualizer is a MetaTrader indicator that does exactly what its name says. It shows where the trend begins, where it ends, and where there is no trend at all. It is based on standard MetaTrader ADX (Average Direction Movement Index) indicators and works quite fast. Easy Trend Visualizer displays itself in the main chart window. It offers a range of alerts: horizontal line appears, horizontal line cross, arrow up, arrow down, previous horizontal line cross (PHLC). Available for MT4 and MT5 platformsFlexible Momentum for MT5
Flexible Momentum (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of a currency rate during a given period (in seconds) and displays the result as a number of points and percentage in the main chart window of the platform. It offers highly customizable alerts based on thresholds for maximum momentum in points and percentage. Because this indicator uses ticks history to calculate momentum, it works only in MT5.