Detrended Price Oscillator (MetaTrader indicator) — a version of the price oscillator based on the difference between the current price and the simple moving average shifted by (Period / 2) + 1 bars. Unlike the stochastic oscillator, this indicator aims to show the short-term trend changes (price waves inside the long-term trend). The indicator is displayed in the separate window of the chart. You can use this Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) indicator in both MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.

CCI Arrows MetaTrader indicator — will show you where the CCI cross with the zero occur (marking it with the red or blue arrow) to help you decide whether to go short or long. It has a minimal lag and a relatively high accuracy. This simple indicator is a good choice for those traders that prefer to keep it simple and hate complex indicators. CCI Arrows supports all types of alerts. The indicator is available in MT4 and MT5 versions.