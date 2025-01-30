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BB MACD indicator MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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BB MACD MetaTrader indicator — is a basic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator variation, which helps in detecting the trend change points and measuring the current trend's strength. The indicator is drawn in the separate window on the chart and consists of two lines (blue and red) and the dots, which can be either green or magenta. The change of the dots' color is a good signal provider, while the width of gap between the two lines indicates the strength of the current trend. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.
Input parameters
- FastLen (default = 12) — the period of the fast moving average (the one with the lowest period), which is used in this indicator's dots calculations.
- SlowLen (default = 26) — the period of the slow moving average (the one with the highest period), which is used in this indicator's dots calculations.
- Length (default = 10) — the period of the moving average and the standard deviation indicators that are used in this indicator's lines calculations.
- barsCount (default = 400) — the maximum amount of bars on the chart to apply these calculations to.
- StDv (default = 2.5) — weight multiplier for the standard deviation indicator in its part in the calculations compared to the moving average.
- EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true, MetaTrader's native pop-up alerts will be used on BB MACD color change.
- EnableSoundAlerts (default = false) — if true, sound alerts will be used on BB MACD color change.
- EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true, MetaTrader's email alerts will be sent on BB MACD color change. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
- EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true, MetaTrader's push notification alerts will be sent to your device upon BB MACD color change. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
- SoundFileName (default = "alert.wav") — sound file name to play on alert if EnableSoundAlerts is set to true.
As the chart example suggests, the signals to buy are when the magenta dots turn into the green ones and the signal to sell is when the green dots become magenta. Trading is better to be performed when both blue and red lines are rather wide.
Basing Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using histogram lines (in MT4) or custom candles (in MT5) directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be changed via input parameters. You can also turn on alerts for when a new basing candle appears.Aroon Up, Down MT5
Aroon Up & Down MetaTrader indicator — detecting the local tops and bottoms of the chart it was applied to, this indicator provides the signals for buying and selling the currency pairs when they rise up from the bottom and fall from the top. The cross of the indicator lines provide a good signal to take the profit or to exit with a minimum loss. This indicator can send sound and e-mail alerts on the cross. It is available in both MT4 and MT5 versions.
Beginner MetaTrader indicator — a very simple custom indicator that displays the local tops and bottoms on the chart with the red and blue dots near them. It analyzes the maximum and minimums on the certain period and then compares them to the range, in which the currency pair was trading, and if the top/bottom is significant enough, it marks it with the dot. This indicator redraws itself and thus should not be used for generating trading signals as the dots' positions may change. Both MT4 and MT5 versions of the indicator are available.BMA or Band Moving Average MT5
BMA MetaTrader indicator or Band Moving Average — was created by using the original moving average indicator and the idea from one of the site's visitors. The indicator displays itself in the form of three lines: the central one is the standard MT4/MT5 moving average (which can be simple, exponential or weighted), the upper line is the same as the central one but lifted up by 2% (by default), the lower line is the same as the central one but pushed down by 2%. Those two additional lines serve as the support and resistance levels. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.